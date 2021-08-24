Steele Solutions Utilizes ResinDek® Flooring for Ergonomic Benefits in Three New Distribution Centers

CINCINNATI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a supplier of custom industrial steel mezzanines and elevated work platforms for manufacturing and distribution, Milwaukee-based Steele Solutions offers complete, end-to-end project design, engineering, fabrication, and delivery for industrial facilities nationwide. A long-time partner of Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC® (resindek.com), Steele Solutions stocks ResinDek® LD engineered wood flooring panels with the Gray Diamond Seal® 2 finish for projects with exceptionally tight delivery and installation timeframes.

Steele Solutions recently completed the design and installation of multiple mezzanines and elevated work platforms in three new, greenfield facilities built by one of North America's largest big box omni-channel retailer. The new distribution centers located in Logan, New Jersey; Chicago, Illinois; and Riverside, California feature advanced conveyor and sortation systems running throughout the buildings. This enables each facility to serve both direct-to-consumer e-commerce customers with parcel shipping and retail store replenishment needs through cross-docking and building of mixed pallets.

"The retailer insisted on using the ResinDek LD flooring with the Gray Diamond Seal 2 finish throughout each distribution center, because of its ergonomic flooring benefits to its workforce," explained Natalie Gundrum, Director of Sales at Steele Solutions. "The mezzanines are located in and around conveyor and sortation systems and feature multiple workstations where associates pick, handle, pack, and process products," she explained. "ResinDek offers the most comfortable flooring surface to stand on when compared to bar grating or concrete, particularly when their workers might be on the job for up to 12-hour shifts."

While employee ergonomics has historically been important to facility owners and operators, it has become even more so today, said Kevin O'Neill, President of Steele Solutions. "It has become so difficult for warehouses and distribution centers to find talent and to retain the staffing levels they need, companies are emphasizing ergonomics now more than ever before when choosing their mezzanine flooring surfaces," he noted.

"Personnel working on the mezzanines and other structures we build are more productive when they aren't sore, aching, or fatigued from standing on concrete or bar grating," O'Neill continued. "It's widely acknowledged that ResinDek is a more ergonomic solution compared to the other choices out there. And you can definitely feel the difference when you're standing on ResinDek."

"We typically don't work with any flooring suppliers other than Cornerstone," continued O'Neill. "The emphasis they put on continuously improving their product, testing it, standing behind it, and supporting us and our customers in the field sets them apart."

For the retailer's three new distribution facilities, Steele Solutions worked directly with the manufacturer of the conveyor and sortation systems to determine the optimal location, height, and size of each elevated platform in all three building to ensure product flow efficiency and an effective work environment for employees.

