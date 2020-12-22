Steelers Star Stephon Tuitt Teams with Notre Dame Alumni Club to Help 4 Pittsburgh Nonprofits During Holidays

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From a difficult childhood to dramatically different college days, Steelers star Stephon Tuitt's charitable endeavors are deeply shaped by his life experiences. The defensive tackle is asking others to help change lives for the better this holiday season and beyond.

This year, Tuitt is donating $25,000 across several Pittsburgh-area nonprofits. He is partnering with fellow alumni at the Notre Dame Club of Pittsburgh to support four local nonprofits: Casa San Jose, Holy Family Institute, Crossroads Foundation and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Each one represents a facet of Tuitt's life growing up in southern Florida and is in need of assistance following a tough 2020.

"I usually do a lot this time of year," Tuitt said. "Even with the regular season winding down and us pushing for the playoffs, it's not a time to forget. We are in a blessed bubble, and I'm performing the job of a lifetime for me. I am so blessed to do what I'm doing. At the same time, I came from a situation that motivated me to make it here, and I will never forget people in those tough situations."

Growing up in a single-parent household where money was tight and with three younger brothers, Tuitt had a lot of responsibility. Though he had the talents to play the game, his mother insisted he focus on education and family. It was not until he disobeyed her and walked 11 miles to tryouts that football opened doors to a new life. His old one is never far from his mind, though.

"It was a tough decision, but I had that fire inside me to make that 11-mile journey," Tuitt said. "You have to step outside of your comfort zone sometimes, and every journey starts with a single step."

With Casa San Jose, a resource center for Latino immigrants that provides support to English language learners and services for children and families, Tuitt is reaching back to his roots. His grandmother came from the Caribbean island of Montserrat, experiencing challenges while building a family in her new country. Today, many in Pittsburgh's Latino population are struggling, particularly those who work in the restaurant industry, hard hit by the pandemic. The Steelers have matched Tuitt's contribution to Casa San Jose.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank also holds special meaning for Tuitt, whose food options as a child were often limited to cold canned goods. In the midst of the pandemic, donations continue to be more important than ever for struggling families. During the spring, the food bank distributed over 140,000 meals across 24 sites.

"Stephon's gift to the Food Bank will enable us to provide healthy, nutritious food for up to 50,000 meals," said Lisa Scales, president and CEO of the food bank. "During this time of high unemployment and uncertainty, and with so many of our neighbors struggling to put food on the table, the generosity of the public can make a difference in someone's life. By joining Stephon in giving back, you are lending a hand and helping our neighbors. That is what community is all about."

"Children need food to grow," Tuitt said. "They can't be who they are, who they can become, if they're malnourished. It also impacts them cognitively."

Education was a focus in Tuitt's childhood, as well, prompting donations to Holy Family Institute and the Crossroads Foundation. Holy Family runs Nazareth Prep, the Pittsburgh region's largest private high school for black youth, which recently introduced AP courses, enhanced teacher training in collaboration with Notre Dame, and began a scholarship in Tuitt's name. Crossroads provides tuition assistance and support to disadvantaged students attending Catholic high schools.

"I wasn't fortunate enough to have a stable family with both parents, so I lacked the opportunity to build skills, but my mother always valued education," Tuitt said. "I had the principles of following the rules, keeping the house clean and working hard in school. It prepared me to go to a great university and now play for the Steelers."

In addition to his Notre Dame Club partnership, Tuitt is also supporting Macedonia FACE in the Hill District, providing 15 families with gift cards for shopping; is providing Christmas dinner and pajamas for the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh; and has donated toys to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

SOURCE Stephon Tuitt