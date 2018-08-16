Steelhead Named No. 2916 on Inc. Magazine's 37th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced today that Steelhead Productions is No. 2916 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at America's most successful independent small businesses. This year's list was a standout for its exceptionally high median growth rate (171.8 percent), which made inclusion especially competitive. Steelhead is proud to join other businesses on this year's list.

"Congratulations to all the other companies that made it on the list this year. We're thrilled to be a part of such an exciting group of companies and hope to continue growing by designing the most incredible exhibits our customers, and their competitors, have ever seen."



— Sean Combs, Steelhead CEO

Steelhead Productions

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

More About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions designs custom trade show booths and exhibits for leading companies like Samsung and Adobe. Past shows include CES and SEMA. Steelhead's commitment to its customers is outlined in its three brand promises: No Surprises, Awesome Support, and Fun Along the Way. With a custom-designed trade show booth, your brand can count on Steelhead to create the perfect exhibit so you can achieve your marketing goals and Exhibit Happy®.

Ready to have Steelhead's exciting industry-leading designs work for your brand? Contact us today for a guaranteed quote on your next custom-designed booth.

Steelhead Productions



Rhiannon Andersen



rhiannona@exhibithappy.com

SOURCE Steelhead Productions

Related Links

https://www.steelheadproductions.com

