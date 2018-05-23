SteelHouse Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

SteelHouse's company culture is built on trust, community, and work-life balance. Collaboration is key to the company's innovative spirit. Team members are provided tremendous autonomy when it comes to the projects they work on and how they get them done.

"Our culture has been something we've prioritized from the beginning because we wanted to create a truly unique place to work, centered around trust. At SteelHouse, there is no hierarchy, everyone is equal and trusted in the same way. The common goals we share and technology we build bond us together," said McMurphy.

To encourage work-life balance, SteelHouse perks include unlimited paid time off, an annual $2,000 vacation stipend, and "SteelHouse Days" – a three-day-weekend every month that doesn't already have a recognized holiday.

SteelHouse also invests in the wellbeing of its team. CEO Mark Douglas gives every new person $500 to invest through the Acorns savings app to help emphasize the value of investing. Their wellness program includes weekly meditation, kickboxing, bootcamp, and yoga. Team members also have a chance to lead their own Culture Class, which lets them share their talents and learn from each other.

"SteelHouse is great because its people are great, and they drive our culture," said Kathleen Prior-Louis, Head of Talent. "Even in today's highly competitive job market, SteelHouse stands out as a place qualified candidates want to be."

Out of thousands of applicants, under 300 private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces were chosen. To see the full list and learn why SteelHouse was recognized, visit: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces

About SteelHouse

SteelHouse is an AI-driven, self-service advertising software company for brands of all sizes. The SteelHouse Advertising Suite provides marketers with everything they need to build their own ads then launch retargeting and prospecting campaigns through display, mobile, native, connected TV, and social media. Our solutions give advertisers total transparency and complete control over their campaigns – all with the fastest go-live in the industry.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

