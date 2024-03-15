Steelman Partners Creates Mohegan’s Inaugural Asian Resort - Celebrated Grand Opening March 5

Inspire Korea brings Las Vegas's influence to the global market

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local architect agency Steelman Partners, who designed both Circa and Resorts World and was led by Paul Steelman, celebrated the opening of Inspire Korea on March 5. Steelman Partners was contracted in 2018 to be the resort's Design Architect. Inspire Korea is the largest privately funded construction project in Korea.

"Creating Mohegan's inaugural Asian Resort, Inspire, was a delight, drawing upon the design ethos of Mohegan Sun, a prominent figure in Integrated Entertainment Resort development. Embracing this opportunity, our team focused on blending cultural authenticity with luxurious amenities," says Steelman. "We aimed to transport guests into an immersive Asian experience featuring opulent accommodations, exquisite dining options, and captivating entertainment. Meticulously creating spaces and cutting-edge technology further elevated the guest experience. This endeavor marked a milestone for Mohegan and represented a commitment to innovation and cultural appreciation in resort development."

Paul explained, "The resort's development has been collaborative, with Steelman Partners (from Las Vegas) handling the conceptual architecture and our team serving as the interior designers for critical areas such as Aurora and Splash Bay. Additionally, Jeffrey Beers from New York contributed his expertise as an interior designer for another portion of the interiors. It's been an incredible journey working alongside a diverse group of architects, designers, and engineers from Korea who have brought their unique perspectives and talents to the project."

Key elements include a robust casino serving as the primary revenue generator and luxury accommodations linked to the casino to enhance guest experience and drive higher revenue per available room (RevPAR). Other amenities include a compact conference center to bolster midweek business, water attractions, gardens, and expansive windows. This comprehensive approach ensures the success and sustainability of its ventures, echoing the proven formula of Las Vegas.

Since its soft opening last November, INSPIRE has attracted numerous domestic and international visitors, establishing itself as a landmark in Yeongjong Island, Incheon. By mid-2024, INSPIRE plans to unveil additional facilities, including an outdoor entertainment park, a 1,000-seat food court, Korea's most prominent digital art exhibition center, and an indoor children's playground.

