SteelSeries and Dignitas Announce New Partnership Within Fortnite

Partnership will equip Dignitas' Fortnite roster with cutting-edge peripherals while supporting upcoming SteelSeries product campaigns

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelSeries, a global leader in gaming peripherals and accessories, and Dignitas, one of the most storied organizations in esports, have announced their new partnership, a collaboration supporting Dignitas's competitive and creator-driven Fortnite division and SteelSeries's promotional campaigns.

As part of the collaboration, SteelSeries will become the exclusive peripherals partner of Dignitas' Fortnite team. Players will be equipped with best-in-class headsets, keyboards, and gaming mice to achieve enhanced precision, speed, and consistency while maintaining a high level of comfort. SteelSeries will also host monthly giveaways on Dignitas's platforms, giving fans the chance to play like the pros.

With Dignitas's players fully outfitted in competitive events, SteelSeries will be synonymous with Dignitas's top performance. Beyond competition, Dignitas will play a key role in supporting and amplifying upcoming SteelSeries product releases. Dignitas players and creators will highlight product lines and showcase new innovations through content across social media platforms, providing fans insight into their favorite peripherals and SteelSeries enhances their competitive gameplay.

From Jake Clements, SVP of Partnerships at Dignitas, "We at Dignitas are extremely excited to have SteelSeries partner with us. This partnership is about giving our Fortnite players every possible edge while creating meaningful connections between SteelSeries and our community. We look forward to collaborating on upcoming product launches and bringing our fans closer to the gear that powers top-tier performance."

From Jon Koob, Global Director of Social Media, Esports & Influencers, "With both of us having been in the gaming space for 20+ years, SteelSeries and Dignitas are historic brands and there's no better time than now to join forces. We're not only thrilled to provide Dignitas Fortnite players with the best gear in the world, but also for our communities to genuinely connect. Fans can expect unique content collaboration throughout the year like setup tours, product showcases, and behind the scenes looks at how Dignitas prepares for competition using SteelSeries gear. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring the team's top performance in Fortnite and showcasing the value of SteelSeries products to players, fans, and the broader gaming community."

Fans can expect a steady stream of collaborative content throughout the year, including product showcases, set-up tours, and behind-the-scenes looks at how Dignitas prepares for competition using SteelSeries gear. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring the team's top performance in Fortnite and showcasing the value of SteelSeries products to players, fans, and the broader gaming community.

ABOUT STEELSERIES

SteelSeries is the original esports brand that fuses gaming & culture, leading the way in defining a gaming lifestyle, and we have the power to help gamers through our brand, our vision, and our products. The role that gaming plays in moving culture forward is essential, and our worldwide brand creates industry-defining gaming and lifestyle peripherals with a focus on premium quality, innovation, and functionality. SteelSeries is obsessed with helping make a difference by enhancing performance through first-to-market innovations and technologies that empower gamers and fans to push boundaries. Founded in 2001, SteelSeries was the pioneering supporter of esports and competitive gaming tournaments and continues to connect gamers and foster a sense of community and purpose. The SteelSeries family of professional and gaming enthusiasts, entertainers, and athletes is the driving force behind the company and helps influence the design, craftsmanship, and engineering in every piece of gear we create, as well as the brand's software ecosystem (SteelSeries GG, Moments video clip service, and the Sonar Audio Software Suite). The SteelSeries family of brands includes KontrolFreek, the industry leader in high-performance controller accessories, and Nahimic, the leader in 3D sound solutions for gaming. In 2022, SteelSeries joined the GN family, a global leader in innovative and intelligent audio and video communications solutions sold in approximately 100 countries around the globe.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields four teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

Media Contacts:

Jake Clements

297-709-4111

[email protected]

Andrew Trulli

[email protected]

SOURCE New Meta Entertainment