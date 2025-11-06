SteelSky Ventures Leads Investment in myLaurel to Redefine Acute and Transitional Care at Home

SteelSky joins Deerfield Management and Google Ventures to accelerate national rollout of myLaurel, bringing hospital-grade care to patient homes

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelSky Ventures, a leading healthcare technology investment firm focused on advancing AI-driven and tech-enabled healthcare innovations, today announced it has led the latest investment round in myLaurel, joining previous investors Deerfield Management and Google Ventures (GV).

The new funding will support myLaurel's national expansion of its hospital-aligned, in-home acute care model across major U.S. health systems.

As hospitals face growing challenges from overcrowded emergency departments and workforce shortages, myLaurel offers a scalable, technology-enabled platform —and a hands-on clinical response team— that enables health systems to deliver high-acuity, hospital-level care directly in the home. The company's AI-powered infrastructure coordinates real-time logistics, documentation, and virtual physician oversight, supporting rapid response, standardized protocols, and measurable outcomes aligned with hospital incentives.

Operating in markets including New York City and New Orleans, myLaurel partners with leading health systems such as Ochsner Health, LCMC Health, and Maimonides Medical Center. The company reports a 49 percent reduction in readmissions, a 6-to-1 return on investment for hospital partners, and patient satisfaction scores above 90 NPS, demonstrating both clinical outcomes and financial value.

"myLaurel is transforming one of the most complex areas of healthcare delivery by creating a scalable, data-driven model for hospital-level care at home. The team helps hospitals extend their reach and deliver safer, more personalized care, and we are thrilled to support them in bringing their service to scale nationwide," said Maria Toler, founding and managing partner at SteelSky Ventures, who will join myLaurel's Board of Directors.

"SteelSky's investment in myLaurel is well-aligned with the company's next phase of growth. SteelSky's extensive network across the healthcare ecosystem and their expertise in advancing technology-enabled care delivery models will help myLaurel reach more health systems and patients," said Moses Adubi, principal at Deerfield Management.

myLaurel is led by CEO Juan Vallarino, a seasoned healthcare operator with a proven record of scaling value-based and technology-enabled care models, and President & Chief Medical Officer Marcy Carty, MD, an accomplished healthcare executive recognized for her expertise in clinical operations and strategic health system partnerships. Together, they bring extensive experience in care delivery innovation, health system integration, and operational excellence.

"Our mission is to help hospitals deliver the right care, in the right place, at the right time," said Juan Vallarino, CEO of myLaurel. "With SteelSky's partnership and vision, we are positioned to expand rapidly while maintaining the high standards of clinical quality and patient experience that define our work."

About SteelSky Ventures

SteelSky Ventures invests in transformative healthcare companies leveraging technology, data, and AI to improve access, care, and outcomes across the care continuum. The firm partners with high-growth companies driving innovation in digital health, care delivery, and healthcare infrastructure.

Learn more at: www.steelskyventures.com

About myLaurel

myLaurel delivers high-acuity, in-home care for complex and medically fragile patients through a hospital-aligned, tech-enabled model. By combining AI-driven orchestration with expert clinical oversight, myLaurel helps hospitals expand capacity, reduce costs, and deliver superior patient experiences.

Learn more at: www.mylaurelhealth.com

