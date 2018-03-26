Steelworkers Endorse Jason Metsa for Congress in Minnesota's Eighth District

"As a state representative, Jason came to our union hall to help laid-off workers apply for unemployment and fought to extend those benefits as well as health insurance when our members lost theirs," said USW Local 6860 President Brian Zarn. "We know that he will take his values and work ethic to Washington, D.C., and continue to fight for working families."

Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) Aurora Chapter President Ed Casey said that Metsa earned the endorsement through his hard work as a state legislator.

"As a miner who lost my job when LTV mines shut down, I know we can trust Jason to continue to fight to protect Social Security and Medicare," Casey said. "Jason is truly the best choice to represent all of us."

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information, visit http://www.usw.org.

