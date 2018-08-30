Steelworkers to Rally Across Nation as Contract Expiration Approaches

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of members of the United Steelworkers (USW) union along with labor and community allies are planning a nationwide day of action on Thursday, Aug. 30, with marches and rallies calling for fair treatment as their collective bargaining agreements with ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel are set to expire on Sept. 1.

The union's negotiations with ArcelorMittal cover about 15,000 members of 13 local unions while the USW's master agreement with U.S. Steel covers more than 16,000 workers at 24 local unions.

"Steelworkers have made sacrifices over the past several years that have allowed both companies to be very profitable," said USW International President Leo W. Gerard. "All we are asking for are fair contracts that recognize those sacrifices and allow workers to have a share of that success."

WHO: Members of USW locals at ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel

WHAT: National day of action to call for fair contracts in the steel industry

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 30

For bargaining updates and other information on the current negotiations, visit www.usw.org/steel.

Start times and other specifics for each event will vary depending on location. Please use the contact information above for more details on individual events.

The locations included in the two companies' collective bargaining agreements are as follows:

ArcelorMittal: Burns Harbor, Cleveland, Coatesville, Conshohocken, Indiana Harbor East, Indiana Harbor West, Minorca Mine, Riverdale, Steelton, Warren Coke, Weirton, I/N Tek, I/N Kote, Columbus Coatings, Columbus Processing

U.S. Steel: Clairton Works; East Chicago Tin, Fairfield, Fairfield Southern, Fairless Hills, Gary Works, Granite City Works, Great Lakes Works, Keetac, Lone Star Tubular, Lorain Tubular, Midwest Plant, Minntac, Mon Valley Works

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors For more information: www.usw.org

