Steep Hill Announces Oklahoma Licensee For Cannabis Testing

BERKLEY, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steep Hill, a leader in providing analytical testing services for the cannabis industry, announces expansion to Oklahoma. "We are pleased to partner with Elite Element Testing Laboratory in expanding the Steep Hill lab network to the medical market of Oklahoma and proud to further our ongoing commitment to assure that patients have access to medicine that is tested and compliant with state regulations," said Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, CEO of Steep Hill.

Kandice Faulkenberry, the CEO of Steep Hill Oklahoma stated, "With Oklahoma being one of the fastest-growing medical markets in the nation, we are excited and honored to be a part of our state's growth. We hope to be a valuable resource in our community and Oklahoma's cannabis industry. Through our partnership with Steep Hill, the world's leading cannabis science company, we aim to raise the bar in laboratory services, education, and product safety for the medical cannabis industry in the Sooner State."

Opening the new Steep Hill Oklahoma lab will be:

Kandice Faulkenberry , co-owner & CEO of Steep Hill Oklahoma , is the Laboratory Director at Northeastern Health System Sequoyah and has over 7 years in laboratory leadership. She received her Master's degree in Health and Human Services Administration from the University of Oklahoma , and a Bachelor's in Medical Laboratory Science, Biology from the University of Central Arkansas . "As a scientist, it is embedded in who I am to provide quality laboratory services, results, and the highest levels of integrity to our patients and community. It is imperative we provide and maintain these values in Oklahoma's cannabis laboratory testing industry."



, co-owner & CEO of , is the Laboratory Director at Northeastern Health System Sequoyah and has over 7 years in laboratory leadership. She received her Master's degree in Health and Human Services Administration from the , and a Bachelor's in Medical Laboratory Science, Biology from the . "As a scientist, it is embedded in who I am to provide quality laboratory services, results, and the highest levels of integrity to our patients and community. It is imperative we provide and maintain these values in cannabis laboratory testing industry." Dr. Chris Orendorff , co-owner of Steep Hill Oklahoma , is a board-certified renowned family physician in Sallisaw, OK. He obtained his Medical Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma . Dr. Orendorff serves as the Vice Chief of Staff and Laboratory Liason at Northeastern Health System Sequoyah and is actively involved in his community as a Chamber of Commerce board member. Dr. Orendorff remarked, "As a physician, I understand that safety and regulations are critical to patient outcomes and I look forward to providing the same assurance for my patients and fellow Oklahoma residents in the cannabis industry. I am excited to partner with Steep Hill to provide the highest quality testing in the State of Oklahoma ."

Steep Hill Oklahoma is currently applying for local and state permits and is projected to open for regulatory testing by the first quarter of 2020. The lab will be located at 114154 S. 4629, Sallisaw, OK 74955. For further information, contact 22169@email4pr.com or call: 918-571-0301.

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is the world's leading cannabis science company with significant footprints in lab testing, research and development and the study of cannabis genetics. Steep Hill's foundation was built on testing and analyzing medical and recreational cannabis to ensure compliance with current safety standards. In 2008, Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States and has been on the cutting edge since its inception. Steep Hill is currently expanding throughout the United States, and globally. With the goal of helping the rest of the world adopt "best practices" in cannabis testing, the company also provides expert consulting services to legislators and regulators in many countries, states and municipalities around the world. Steep Hill: "Leading the Science of Cannabis. Globally℠"

For more information about Steep Hill visit: www.steephill.com

Contact: Arielle Chu | Phone: (510) 562-7400 | 221169@email4pr.com

SOURCE Steep Hill

Related Links

https://www.steephill.com

