BERKELEY, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, CEO of Steep Hill Pennsylvania, a licensed cannabis testing lab in Pennsylvania, announced today it received ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation by A2LA, an international accrediting agency recognized by governments and industry participants around the world as the standard of excellence for the operation of a quality laboratory management system.

Steep Hill Pennsylvania Announces ISO 17025 Accreditation For Cannabis Testing

Rosenstein said in making the announcement on the achievement of the Certificate of Accreditation, "We are proud to be a cannabis lab licensed in the State of Pennsylvania, and achieve ISO accreditation, as well. Industry businesses, medical professionals, state regulators, and patients can be confident that our lab and its testing standards will operate to the highest international standards. This is a turning point for the industry –recognized industry standards at the highest level with internationally recognized certification. I am very proud of our scientific team's professionalism and hard work to achieve this accreditation."

Jmîchaeĺe Keller, President and CEO of Steep Hill remarked, "Dr. Rosenstein and his scientific team have accomplished a Herculean task of ISO accreditation in three months or less. It is remarkable that Steep Hill Pennsylvania achieved ISO accreditation prior to being licensed to test cannabis—this is a monumental achievement and we are very proud that Dr. Rosenstein's team implemented Steep Hill SOPs and best practices to achieve the highest testing standards, which insures that Pennsylvania patients will have access to the medicine they need and deserve. This is the power of Steep Hill."

Steep Hill Pennsylvania will run full-service testing for cannabinoid profiles (potency), terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, biological screening, and residual solvents, testing for 10+ cannabinoids and 40+ terpenes. Testing for industry businesses is structured for both affordability and quick turnaround times.

Steep Hill Pennsylvania is open for business Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and is located at 6360 Flank Drive, Ste. 700 Harrisburg, PA 17112. Phone: (412) 512-2777

ABOUT STEEP HILL PENNSYLVANIA

Green Analytics MD, LLC d/b/a Steep Hill Pennsylvania, and its sister operations Steep Hill Maryland and Steep Hill D.C., are operated as official licensees of Steep Hill. Steep Hill Maryland/Pennsylvania/D.C. are run by Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, a board-certified gastroenterologist who has been practicing for two decades in the Baltimore area, with a complimentary team of board-certified healthcare professionals.

For more information about Steep Hill Pennsylvania visit: https://www.steephill.com/locations/pennsylvania

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is the world's leading cannabis science and technology company with significant footprints in lab testing, research and development, licensing, genetics, and remote testing. No other company brings all of these sectors into one highly synergistic whole. Steep Hill's foundation was built on testing and analyzing medical and recreational marijuana to ensure compliance with public safety standards. In 2008, Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States and has been on the cutting edge since its inception. Steep Hill is currently expanding throughout the United States, and globally. With the goal of helping the rest of the world adopt "best practices" in cannabis testing, the company also provides expert consulting services to legislators and regulators in many countries, states and municipalities around the world. Steep Hill: "Leading the Science of Cannabis. Globally." ℠

For more information about Steep Hill visit: www.steephill.com

Contact: Cathie Bennett Warner | Cell: +1 (415) 420-1573 | 197782@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steep-hill-pennsylvania-announces-iso-17025-accreditation-for-cannabis-testing-300674342.html

SOURCE Steep Hill

Related Links

http://www.steephill.com

