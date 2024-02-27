Steer Health Recognized Among AVIA Marketplace's Top 2024 Digital Front Door Innovators

Steer Health

27 Feb, 2024

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Health announced today its recognition as a 2024 Top Company in Digital Front Door upon the conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace. This recognition underscores Steer Health's commitment to empowering patient care through innovative digital solutions.

The 2024 Top Digital Front Door Companies Report represents collecting and analyzing client ratings and reviews and health system implementation data nationwide. It highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products currently have. Given the complexity and evolving nature of the digital front door, the report helps define the digital front door landscape and how these solutions best support patient access.

AVIA recognized Steer Health as a Top Digital Front Door Company for its ability to alleviate the increasing pressure on healthcare providers through a customer and patient-centric approach to patient care.

Steer Health's digital platform helps healthcare providers thrive by delivering tangible results: increased patient visits, improved payor mix, easier access to care, enhanced patient experience, and boosted retention. These outcomes directly translate into revenue and volume growth. For example, digital front door tools increase appointment bookings by 36%. Simultaneously, AI solutions drive efficiency in care operations, automating 72% of manual tasks throughout the patient journey and giving staff and clinicians time to focus on patient care.

"In an era where digital engagement is not just preferred but expected, the Digital Front Door stands as the critical entry point for patients navigating their healthcare journey," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "By embracing these solutions, we can bridge the gap between patient expectations and healthcare delivery, ensuring health systems not only keep pace with digital advancements but lead the way in consumer-centric care," he added.

"This recognition by AVIA Health is a testament to our mission of making healthcare organizations thrive while easing the burden on healthcare providers.  We're proud to collaborate with clinical leaders, administrators of medical groups, and health systems that share our dedication to patient-centric care and operational efficiency," said Sridhar Yerramreddy, CEO and founder of Steer Health. "AVIA's recognition strengthens our commitment to collaborating with providers in creating a better healthcare experience for all."

Access the AVIA Marketplace's Top Digital Front Door Report here.

About Steer Health

Steer Health is a first-of-its-kind provider of AI-powered healthcare growth and automation solutions. Our mission is to empower healthcare organizations to thrive by attracting the desired patient population, streamlining operations, and driving revenue growth. We achieve this through our innovative offerings that leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize every aspect of the healthcare experience.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com.

