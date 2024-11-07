Steer Health Recognized in AVIA Marketplace's 2024 Top Patient Education, Conversational AI, Dynamic Staffing & Scheduling, and Virtual Nursing Companies Reports

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Health, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare solutions, announced today that it was recognized in four categories as a 2024 Top Company upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace. Steer Health was recognized in the Top Patient Education, Conversational AI, Dynamic Staffing & Scheduling, and Virtual Nursing Companies Reports.

"We believe that being recognized in four categories as a 2024 Top Company by AVIA Marketplace is a testament to the impact our AI-powered healthcare solutions have on the industry," said Sridhar Yerramreddy, CEO and Founder of Steer Health. "Serving 19.8 million patients, 49 hospitals, and 362 Medical Groups and ASCs, Steer Health is uniquely positioned to enhance patient engagement, streamline operations, and improve workforce management. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering advanced solutions that address today's complex healthcare challenges. We're proud of this achievement and are highly confident about our opportunities ahead."

The 2024 AVIA Top Companies Reports represent the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews, as well as health system implementation data across the country. These reports provide insights into broader industry trends and contextualize the impact these companies and products have in areas such as patient education, conversational AI, staffing, and virtual nursing. With the evolving landscape of healthcare, these solutions help health systems enhance patient experiences, improve outcomes, and drive cost-effective care delivery.

"Digital health solutions are revolutionizing how healthcare is delivered," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our research highlights the role of these technologies in tackling healthcare's biggest challenges—from improving health literacy to optimizing staffing models and enhancing virtual care delivery."

This recognition builds on prior honors, such as being named a Top Emerging Solutions Provider by KLAS Research, and a Top Digital Front Door Solution by AVIA. The company's consistent accolades highlight Steer Health's consistent leadership and commitment to driving patient-centric care and operational excellence.

About Steer Health

Steer Health provides AI-powered solutions designed to enhance patient engagement, streamline healthcare operations, and improve workforce management. With a suite of tools that leverage automation, data analytics, and AI, Steer Health supports healthcare providers in delivering efficient, personalized care. Learn more at https://steerhealth.io/

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more at aviahealthinnovation.com.

SOURCE Steer Health