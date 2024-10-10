Steer Smarts Geometry Correction Brackets for the JK, JL, and JT Jeep Platforms

Optimized Geometry for Enhanced Driving Experience Across Jeep Models

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Smarts, a leading innovator of heavy duty steering and chassis components in the automotive industry, is excited to announce the release of its all-new YETI XD™ Geometry Correction Brackets for the JK, JL, and JT Jeep platforms. Designed to offer improved handling and comfort, these brackets are engineered to be the ultimate solution for Jeep owners who have lifted their vehicles between 2 to 4.5 inches, especially those using stock or fixed-length control arms.

After lifting a Jeep, many owners face issues with suspension geometry, such as incorrect caster angles and increased driveline vibration, which compromise handling and ride quality. The new YETI XD™ Geometry Correction Brackets address these concerns by lowering the control arm mounting points at the chassis, restoring the proper caster and front drive shaft angles.

Jay Velthoven, General Manager at Steer Smarts, said, "These Geometry Correction Brackets fit in line with what we've tried to do from the very beginning; improving the way our customers vehicles drive and handle." He went on to say, "When you can achieve this, you inspire greater driver confidence in both the performance of the vehicle, but also in the safety of the vehicle. Owners with our products know that their loved ones are safer running our parts."

Steer Smarts' innovative design makes their YETI XD™ Geometry Correction Brackets ideal for Jeep owners who prioritize handling, comfort, and durability, whether on or off the trail. In particular, owners of lifted JK, JL, and JT Wranglers and Gladiators will benefit from the corrected geometry, which not only improves drivability but also extends the life of suspension and driveline components.

In addition to Steer Smarts' commitment to performance, these brackets are fabricated with careful attention to fitment, ensuring they clear other chassis components and eliminate any potential interference, making them a seamless upgrade.

