Steer Smarts Introduces Limited Lifetime Warranty, Elevating Customer Confidence and Satisfaction

Steer Smarts Introduces Limited Lifetime Warranty on all New Products. Post this

Jay Velthoven, General Manager at Steer Smarts, was very proud of this brand milestone, going on to say, "We take great pride in our manufacturing processes and are confident that we produce the best products offered in market! Through proven manufacturing practices and intense validation/testing, we proudly and unequivocally stand behind this new warranty."

The Limited Lifetime Warranty, effective 1/1/2024, applies to all Steer Smarts products, providing customers with unparalleled peace of mind and reinforcing the brand's dedication to delivering premium steering solutions.

"The introduction of the Limited Lifetime Warranty is a natural progression for Steer Smarts. This warranty reflects our confidence in the quality and durability of our products and reinforces our commitment to customer satisfaction," said Chris Doyle, Customer Service Manager at Steer Smarts.

For more information about Steer Smarts and its Limited Lifetime Warranty, please visit https://steersmarts.com/pages/limited-lifetime-warranty or contact [email protected] for questions.

Based in Plymouth, Mich., STEER SMARTS is powered by a dedicated team of enthusiasts and engineers that are fueled by innovation and backed by over a century-long legacy of designing, engineering, and manufacturing components for Detroit's automotive giants. STEER SMARTS blends O.E. level quality with no-compromise performance to deliver a new standard in truck and off-road chassis components. To get a behind-the-scenes look at STEER SMARTS and how the best steering is designed, tested, and manufactured, visit us at youtube.com/SteerSmarts. For more information visit www.steersmarts.com or call us toll-free at (888) 8GO-YETI. Also, be sure to follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/SteerSmarts, on Instagram at instagram.com/steersmarts, and on Twitter at twitter.com/SteerSmarts,

SOURCE Steer Smarts