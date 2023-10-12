Steer Smarts to Reveal "Ice Cold" Jeep Wrangler 4xe build at SEMA 2023

News provided by

Steer Smarts

12 Oct, 2023, 09:43 ET

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STEER SMARTS, a leading provider of innovative steering solutions, is excited to announce their collaboration with Jeep® and Mopar® for a one-of-a-kind Jeep Wrangler 4xe that is guaranteed to generate a buzz! This vehicle will embody all of the core elements near and dear to Jeep & Jeep enthusiasts while adding a unique and creative spin on the vehicle that hasn't been done before. The final result will be an exciting and captivating build that draws people in, promoting positive interactions and a unique experience.

In teaming up with STEER SMARTS, Jeep asked that they create a fun, exciting, and memorable vehicle that helps highlight the 4xe's hybrid system. The goal: utilize this vehicle to further illuminate the Wrangler's historic off-road prowess and showcase Jeep's commitment to creating the greenest SUV brand available.

In addition to Jeep and Mopar, STEER SMARTS has partnered with a slew of other awesome off-road brands to ensure this build is the best it can be! Those brands include: Nemesis Industries, KC HiLites, Dana/Spicer, Mickey Thompson Tires, Detroit Steel Wheel Co, Adams Driveshaft, PSC Steering, Magnaflo, Kicker Audio, Katzkin Leather, Factor 55, Warn, Armorlite, and more!

"We are really excited to work with Jeep and the rest of the awesome brands on this build," said Jay Velthoven, GM at STEER SMARTS. He went on to say, "We genuinely hope that this vehicle inspires and excites everyone who has a chance to interact with it, and we look forward to taking it to a bunch of shows in 2024 and seeing enthusiasts enjoy this unique experience!"

STEER SMARTS and Jeep will be unveiling the completed build at SEMA 2023 at the STEER SMARTS booth in the West Hall (# 57227) on Tuesday, October 31st at 9:45am! STEER SMARTS will live stream the reveal on their Instagram page, so even if you can't be there, you can still be part of the fun!

Based in Plymouth, Mich., STEER SMARTS is powered by a dedicated team of enthusiasts and engineers that are fueled by innovation and backed by over a century-long legacy of designing, engineering, and manufacturing components for Detroit's automotive giants. STEER SMARTS blends O.E. level quality with no-compromise performance to deliver a new standard in truck and off-road chassis components. To get a behind-the-scenes look at STEER SMARTS and how the best steering is designed, tested, and manufactured, visit us at youtube.com/SteerSmarts. For more information visit www.steersmarts.com or call us toll-free at (888) 8GO-YETI. Also, be sure to follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/SteerSmarts, on Instagram at instagram.com/steersmarts, and on Twitter at twitter.com/SteerSmarts,

SOURCE Steer Smarts

