Steer Smarts Yeti XD™ Products for Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Smarts, a leading innovator of heavy duty steering and chassis components in the automotive industry, is excited to announce the launch of their new offering of products for the Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 HD Trucks.

"We wanted to bring the same quality of product to the HD Ram world that the Jeep community has come to know and trust," said Jay Velthoven, General Manager of Steer Smarts. He went on to say, "We see plenty of opportunity for improvement when it comes to the steering components for these trucks, so you can expect us to release more products for this segment in the near future, rounding out the offerings to look very similar to what we have for the Wranglers and Gladiators currently."

To start, Steer Smarts is releasing Extreme Duty front and rear adjustable track bars for 2014+ Dodge Ram 2500's with rear coil springs. The forged steel front adjustable track bar will work on all 2500 and 3500 Ram trucks built after 2010. The track bars are available in either red or black and have right and left hand threads, allowing them to be adjustable on vehicle. The use of clamps instead of jam nuts continues to be a constant across the different vehicle platforms.

Steer Smarts is also offering an upgraded adjuster sleeve to replace the stock drag link adjuster. The OEM drag link adjuster requires the jam nuts be tack-welded so that they don't come loose, but the issue with this is that you cannot quickly and easily center your steering wheel when the jam nuts are welded to the adjuster. The Steer Smarts adjuster sleeve upgrade utilizes clamps over jam nuts and has right and left hand threads for easy on vehicle adjustment. The clamps give the customer peace of mind to knowing they won't loosen over time and you still have the ability to quickly and easily center your steering wheel when needed.

The final product they are releasing is a Sector Shaft Brace for the 2500 and 3500 Ram Trucks. This brace is designed to help limit horizontal forces exerted on the sector shaft and steering box that is inherit in the design. By limiting these forces, the sector shaft brace helps to decrease deflection of the steering box/sector shaft while also tying the drive and passenger side frame rails together, ultimately resulting in a more responsive steering feel with less dead space and an overall tighter feeling front end. The Steer Smarts Sector Shaft Brace utilizes a sealed roller bearing for longevity and smoothness. In addition to this, the brace was also designed differently than other options out there, allowing fitment with a wider kits of lift kits, such as the AEV 3" Dual Sport.

Tony Carvallo, Lead Engineer for Steer Smarts said, "We made sure to streamline the design of this brace so that clearances were maximized without sacrificing strength and rigidity. As is the case with all our products, we are using top quality materials for uncompromised performance, durability, and longevity!"

Look for the Sector Shaft brace to be available in early November 2024. All other products are currently available. For more information or to purchase any of the Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 products, visit Steer Smarts' website @ https://steersmarts.com/collections/dodge-ram-2500-3500-parts-2012-2018

