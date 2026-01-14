STEER Tech and KINEXON Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Innovation

Enabling Safer, Smarter, and More Scalable Autonomous Operations Across Industrial Facilities

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STEER Tech, a leading innovator in autonomous vehicle technology, and KINEXON , a global leader in real-time location tracking and industrial IoT solutions, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the capabilities of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) in depot operations, and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). This collaboration integrates STEER Tech's autonomous navigation software with KINEXON's real-time location systems (RTLS), driving the next generation of autonomous solutions for industrial applications. STEER Tech and KINEXON integrated systems and vehicles are supporting active sites in the USA, delivering an end-to-end autonomy framework for modern depots and logistics hubs.

Integrated working facility Transportation warehouse complex

The partnership integrates KINEXON's advanced sensor technology and real-time position tracking data into STEER Tech's high-precision autonomy stack and fleet platform to deliver enhanced operational efficiency, safety, and intelligence of autonomous vehicles in indoor environments. Together, the combined system enables safer vehicle movements, more efficient fleet coordination, and reliable navigation across dynamic depot environments.

Key Objectives of the Collaboration:

Seamless Integration : STEER Tech's autonomous vehicle software and Command and Control Platform will be enhanced by KINEXON's advanced real-time location systems, ensuring precise localization and improved navigation for AVs, AMRs and AGVs across a variety of industrial environments.

: STEER Tech's autonomous vehicle software and Command and Control Platform will be enhanced by KINEXON's advanced real-time location systems, ensuring precise localization and improved navigation for AVs, AMRs and AGVs across a variety of industrial environments. Fleet Optimization : The collaboration will provide businesses with a robust fleet management solution, offering real-time insights into vehicle status, location, and task progress, leading to more efficient and optimized workflows.

: The collaboration will provide businesses with a robust fleet management solution, offering real-time insights into vehicle status, location, and task progress, leading to more efficient and optimized workflows. Safety and Reliability : The integration of KINEXON's real-time tracking sensors with STEER Tech's autonomy software will enable advanced safety features, including enhanced obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and route optimization to ensure safe operations in dynamic environments.

: The integration of KINEXON's real-time tracking sensors with STEER Tech's autonomy software will enable advanced safety features, including enhanced obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and route optimization to ensure safe operations in dynamic environments. Scalability: The solution is designed for easy scalability, allowing businesses to deploy autonomous systems across large facilities, such as warehouses, factories, and logistics centers, with minimal effort and maximum impact.

A Vision for the Future of Autonomous Operations

"STEER Tech is a true leader in autonomous vehicle technology, and we're excited to partner with them to bring even more advanced capabilities to our customers," said Mehdi BenTanfous, Chief Revenue Officer, at KINEXON." By combining KINEXON's real-time location tracking with STEER Tech's autonomous navigation software, we are enabling precise vehicle movement, reducing manual handling, and giving operators real-time visibility for safer, more efficient operations."

"Partnering with KINEXON is a major step forward in our mission to revolutionize industrial automation, especially as an alternative to GPS," said Anuja Sonalker, CEO of STEER Tech. "With KINEXON's expertise in real-time tracking and ubiquitous sensor technology, we can enhance the precision, safety, and scalability of our autonomous systems, helping businesses optimize their operations in a smarter and more connected way."

About STEER Tech

STEER Tech is a global leader in autonomous precision movement, developing advanced autonomy software and retrofittable modules for commercial, defense, and specialty logistics operations. Our mission is to revolutionize industries through smart, scalable automation that enhances operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

From depots and material handling to tactical and non-tactical missions, STEER Tech's technology enables continuous driverless movement, seamless fleet orchestration, and customizable workflows that reduce downtime, maintenance, and damage. Built to perform in complex and contested environments, STEER Tech's solutions empower organizations to transform the way they move, manage, and deploy their fleets, whether in commercial logistics or defense applications.

About KINEXON

KINEXON is a global leader in real-time location tracking and industrial IoT solutions, specializing in sensor-based technologies for industries like logistics, manufacturing, sports, and healthcare. KINEXON's proprietary technology enables businesses to track assets, optimize workflows, and create intelligent, connected environments. With a commitment to driving operational efficiency and safety, KINEXON's solutions are trusted by organizations worldwide to enhance productivity, reduce downtime, and enable smarter decision-making.

