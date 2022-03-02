Steered by Expansion of Food and Chemical Industries, Flash Dryers Market to Surpass US$ 1.36 Bn

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flash dryers market is estimated to reach US$ 973 Mn in 2022. With growing adoption of advanced processing technologies across various end-use industries, the overall market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032.

Rapid expansion of industries such as food, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, need for improved quality, extended products shelf life, and technological advancements in flash drying technology are some of the major factors driving the growth in the flash dryers market.

Drying has become a crucial step in manufacturing industries to improve the quality and shelf life of products. For this purpose, various equipment such as flash dryers and rotary dryers are being employed.

Further, these flash dryers have become standard industrial solutions for drying slurries, food and chemicals during manufacturing processes. These solutions work on the principle of instant drying and are specifically designed for materials with high moisture content on account of their high heat transfer efficiency and flexible features.

Rising food insecurity issue coupled with implementation of strict government regulations pertaining to product quality is creating growth prospects for flash dryers market, opines Fact.MR. Subsequently, growing trend of customized flash dryers along with increasing demand for dried food and other powered products is positively impacting the growth in the market.

Leading players are increasingly focusing on developing advanced products with energy efficient and low-cost features. This will help them to penetrate lucrative markets of developing and underdeveloped regions.

As per Fact.MR, the food industry segment is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 4% during the assessment period. The segment is projected to create an incremental opportunity of around US$ 94 Mn through 2032.

Flash dryers are being extensively adopted across the food industry for removing surface or unbound moisture from food products. They have become ideal drying solutions for preserving and increasing the shelf life of sensitive food products.

Regionally, North America dominated the global flash dryers market, accounting for over 29% through 2021. Growth in the region is attributable to the rising application in industries, growing penetration of modern technologies, and increasing need for improved food quality and pharmaceutical products.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 944 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 973 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 1,369 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 3.5%

Key Takeaways:

With rising adoption of flash dryers in food and pharmaceuticals industries, North America flash dryers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

flash dryers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the second most lucrative market for flash dryers market, accounting for around 27% share of the global market.

is anticipated to emerge as the second most lucrative market for flash dryers market, accounting for around 27% share of the global market. China is projected to account for around 3/4 th of East Asia flash dryers market in 2022.

is projected to account for around 3/4 of flash dryers market in 2022. By size, large flash dryers segment dominates the global flash dryers market, accounting for around 3/5 th of value share in 2022.

of value share in 2022. Based on end-use industry, the chemical segment accounts for more than 28% of the sales in flash dryers market.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for better drying solutions across food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries is anticipated to boost the sales of flash dryers during the forecast period.

Availability of customized flash dryers at affordable rates is helping the manufacturing to significantly increase their sales and the trend is likely to continue in the future.

Increasing need for improving the quality and shelf life of products will continue to fuel the adoption of flash dryers.

Key Restraints:

Higher operational costs and implementation of stringent environmental regulations are major forces restraining the growth of flash dryers market.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players operating in flash dryers market are constantly focusing on introducing innovative drying solutions at affordable prices. Besides this, they have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, establishment of new facilities and strengthening of distribution channels to expand their global presence.

For instance,

In 2019, ANDRITZ acquired KEMPULP, a specialist provider of process technologies for the chemical industry, to expand its processing technology offerings.

In November 2021 , FLSmidth Group announced that the company has reached an agreement to acquire ThtssenKrupp's Mining business for a sum of 325 euro million.

Key Companies

ThyssenKrupp AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ANDRITZ AG

FLSmidth Group

SPX Flow, Inc.

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

Hosokowa Micron BV

Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.

IEP Technologies, LLC

More Valuable Insights On Flash Dryers Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the flash dryers market, providing compelling insights concerning major growth dynamics, including drivers, trends, and opportunities for the forthcoming decade. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the flash dryers market with detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Size:

o Small Size Flash Dryers

o Medium Size Flash Dryers

o Large Size Flash Dryers

Operating Principle:

o Direct Drying

o Indirect Drying

End-Use Industry:

o Food

o Fertilizer

o Chemical

o Construction Material

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

Region:

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o East Asia

o South Asia & Oceania

o MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Flash Dryers Market Report

What is the flash dryers market worth in 2022?

What is the demand outlook for flash dryers market during the forecast period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the flash dryers market?

Who are the prominent players in the flash dryers market?

Which is the most leading region in the flash dryers market?

