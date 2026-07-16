Steering AI for an Inclusive, Beneficial Future

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily:

The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance will be held in Shanghai from July 17 to 20. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony and deliver a keynote address.

Since its inception in 2018, the conference has evolved into a key multilateral platform for the international community to engage in dialogue on AI and build consensus on global governance.

Themed "AI Partnership for a Brighter Future," this year's conference envisions AI empowering all industries and serving production and daily life. It will see collective discussion on technological innovation, the translation of achievements into real-world applications, and fostering an inclusive ecosystem, steering AI toward greater good and injecting new momentum into global AI development.

How can AI be truly harnessed, becoming an international public good that benefits all? Facing this shared challenge, China has consistently anchored its efforts in the common well-being of all, contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to promote healthy and orderly development of AI in a beneficial, safe, and fair direction.

China upholds a people-centered approach and AI for good. It opposes the use of AI as a tool for seeking hegemony, resource monopolization, domination of rule-making, and the formation of exclusionary blocs. It rejects artificial technological barriers that hinder other countries' development. The China-proposed Global AI Governance Initiative, with the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, has fostered cooperative consensus in global AI development and garnered broad support from the international community.

China adheres to multilateral coordination to solidify the institutional foundation for improving global AI governance. It supports the United Nations in playing the primary role in AI governance, is engaged in deliberating and formulating global ethical norms and technical standards, and safeguards the equal right of all countries to participate in rule-setting.

China has launched the Global AI Governance Action Plan to translate the existing consensus into practical measures, the AI+ International Cooperation Initiative to expand pathways for sustainable development enabled by smart technologies, and proposed a World AI Cooperation Organization for multilateral cooperation and governance. Through all this, China has consistently resolved differences through dialogue. It has aligned development strategies, coordinated governance rules, and promoted mutual recognition of technical standards among countries, expanding the greatest common denominator of global governance consensus.

China embraces openness, sharing, inclusiveness, and benefit for all to bridge the global AI divide. It has facilitated the UN General Assembly's consensus adoption of a resolution on strengthening international cooperation on AI capacity-building, placing developing countries' capacity development on the global AI governance agenda. It has proposed and implemented the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All, initiated the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building, and carried out multi-dimensional technical and talent collaboration.

Beijing continues to promote technology open-source, knowledge sharing, and industrial synergy, leveraging the WAIC to facilitate cross-regional flows of quality intelligent resources. These measures translate inclusive visions into tangible outcomes, helping developing countries address gaps in their intelligent transformation and fulfilling the commitment of "leaving no one behind."

The 2026 WAIC and High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance will present a vital opportunity to consolidate consensus and deepen cooperation. The fruits of smart technology development can be shared more equitably only by abandoning the zero-sum game mindset, embracing an open and win-win cooperative philosophy, and jointly building a fair, reasonable, inclusive, and beneficial global AI governance system.

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily