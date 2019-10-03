Steering Wheel Switch Market to Cross USD 2.5 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The steering wheel switch market revenue is predicted to surpass a valuation of USD 2.5 billion by 2025 when the industry shipments are projected to witness around 3% gains, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report.

Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, Marquardt GmbH, Preh GmbH, and Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. are some of the major players in the steering wheel switch market.

The miniaturization of switches has enabled manufacturers to improve steering wheel designs coupled with cost reduction and improved features. The increasing integration of these switches for different applications such as ADAS, onboard computer, and infotainment systems in luxury car vehicles will add to the steering wheel switch market growth. The optimization in the ergonomic design of switches has reduced the size of buttons. Several automotive manufacturers are integrating various advanced features such as infotainment, Bluetooth, and telematics into vehicles, offering enhanced performance to customers. These features can be easily controlled & operated through switches equipped on steering wheels.

The technological advancements around electric vehicles, vehicle connectivity, and in-vehicle information & entertainment have a huge potential to transform the driving experience. Companies are developing products to support several features in such vehicles to offer reliable performance to the driver. The technological advancements in semiconductor technologies have resulted in the reduction in the overall cost of automotive electronic components. Manufacturers are offering low-cost products to gain an enhanced customer base. The availability of low-cost labor and low-cost raw materials in China will reduce the overall manufacturing cost of components, augmenting the steering wheel switch market. The growing trade war between the U.S. and China is leading the U.S. automakers to invest in newer production plants in Thailand, Malaysia, and India.

The demand for these switches is projected to grow significantly in the commercial vehicles segment. The rising construction & infrastructure development activities are creating a huge demand for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) across the globe. Vehicle manufacturers are developing advanced cabs for HCVs to enhance driver comfort & performance. For instance, Mack Trucks offer steering wheels that can be equipped with Bluetooth & audio system control buttons as well as illuminated cruise control buttons.

Europe is expected to maintain a moderate demand in the steering wheel switch market due to the presence of a leading luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicle manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. These companies develop advanced luxury vehicles and provide exclusive comfort & safety features in vehicles. As a result, European countries are experiencing the demand for advanced comfort & infotainment systems, which integrate the connected and extensive computing technologies. North America is expected to create several growth opportunities for industry growth due to the growing aftermarket demand & the rising adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S.

