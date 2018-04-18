STEERLife Partners With Center for Structured Organic Particulate Systems (C-SOPS) USA, to Revolutionise Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing

The award-winning innovative granulator by STEERLife - INTEGRAAL - all-in-one continuous processor for the pharmaceutical industry, is deployed at C-SOPS, as part of the partnership for researchers and scientists to access path-breaking technology and evaluate process efficiency, product qualities and cost to operate at production scale.

Dr. Babu Padmanabhan, Managing Director & Chief Knowledge Officer, STEERLife, said, "We have understood the gaps that exist for researchers and production managers to transform their manufacturing to continuous process. This partnership is a first step towards providing opportunity for researchers and industry to experience INTEGRAAL, see first-hand the performance capability and efficiency. This partnership will usher in a new era, where technology will be the driving force. We foresee the pharma sector completely shifting to a new age continuous manufacturing over the next two decades."

With INTEGRAAL, pharmaceutical companies will see reduction in manufacturing time, human intervention, equipment footprint and yield losses, granules can be achieved with residence time of less than 15 seconds, a giant leap over the conventional process, which takes several hours to finish the granulation step that is followed by drying and sizing.

INTEGRAAL helps produce sized dry porous spheroidal granules for lab scale (as small as 5 grams in seconds) and clinical supplies (several 100 kilograms in few days) using the same equipment. INTEGRAAL is available in lab and commercial models that can easily scale from 1 kg/h to 100 kg/h and more. It is a fully contained vessel that avoids dust generation and suited for potent compounds, cytotoxic substances, steroids & hormones.

Headquartered at Rutgers University, C-SOPS brings together a cross-disciplinary team of researchers from major universities to work closely with industry leaders and regulatory authorities to improve the way pharmaceuticals, foods and agriculture products are manufactured. The Continuous Pharmaceutical Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory (CpAML) at C-SOPS, a fully integrated, commercial scale pilot plant for continuous manufacturing, complements STEERLife's initiatives.

INTEGRAAL processor is on display at STEERLife Booth #3754, INTERPHEX 2018 show, between April 17-19, New York.

