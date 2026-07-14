STEERus Identifies Misinterpretation Risk™ as a New Category of Business Risk in the Age of AI

New book, MISINTERPRETED: The Hidden Risk Making Brands & Leaders Invisible in the Age of AI, introduces the concept of Misinterpretation Risk and a practical framework for reducing digital signal distortion.

RIVER VALE, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses have never invested more in marketing, content, and digital visibility. Global advertising spending is expected to surpass $1 trillion this year, while AI-powered search is fundamentally changing how businesses are discovered, categorized, and recommended. Despite record investment, many businesses and experienced leaders are finding it increasingly difficult to stand out; especially those that have innovated or pivoted.

Cover of MISINTERPRETED: The Hidden Risk Making Brands & Leaders Invisible in the Age of AI by Loralyn Mears, PhD. Loralyn Mears, PhD, founder of STEERus INC™ and author of MISINTERPRETED, which introduces the concept of Misinterpretation Risk™.

According to STEERus founder and author Loralyn Mears, PhD, the problem may not be visibility at all. It may be Misinterpretation Risk™. This is the growing risk that people and AI systems misunderstand who businesses are, what they do, and why they matter.

"We've entered an economy where interpretation happens before business owners ever interact with a buyer," said Mears. "Before people buy from you, hire you, recommend you, invest in you—or even notice you—AI is increasingly helping them decide what your business means. When AI gets that wrong, your business becomes easier to overlook."

For decades, businesses optimized for keyword-based search. Today's AI systems increasingly infer meaning, context, credibility, and relevance. As AI-powered search becomes a trusted intermediary in commerce and decision-making, being understood accurately may become just as important as being found.

Mears believes every organization emits a digital signal through its messaging, credentials, content, positioning, reviews, and proof points. When that signal becomes distorted, people and AI systems can reach inaccurate conclusions before a recommendation or purchase ever occurs.

"The symptom is invisibility," said Mears. "The cause is misinterpretation."

She emphasized, "If AI doesn't understand your business, it can't recommend it. If it can't recommend it, your business becomes invisible. And invisible brands don't make money."

In MISINTERPRETED, Mears introduces Misinterpretation Risk and the Decision Integrity System™. The latter is a practical framework that helps organizations identify and correct distorted digital signals before misinterpretation undermines growth, trust, credibility, and competitiveness.

"The next competitive advantage may not belong to businesses that create the most content or spend the most on marketing," mused Mears. "It may belong to those that communicate their value so clearly that both people and AI immediately understand why they matter."

STEERus will be hosting two free webinars offering guidance on how to navigate misinterpretation risk, AI search, and the possibility of becoming an invisible brand.

July 22 @12:00-12:30pm ET - Why Smart Businesses Are Becoming Invisible in the Age of AI Search

July 29 @12:00-12:30pm ET - Five Things You Need to Do Now to Be Discoverable by AI Search

MISINTERPRETED: The Hidden Risk Making Brands & Leaders Invisible in the Age of AI is available for preorder on Amazon and officially launches July 13, 2026. Learn more about the book, where to buy it, and how to register for the webinars at https://steerus.io/misinterpreted.

About STEERus INC™

STEERus helps leaders and businesses become easier for AI and buyers to understand by reducing Misinterpretation Risk™. Its Decision Integrity System™ identifies and corrects distorted digital signals to improve clarity, competitiveness, and visibility in an AI-mediated economy. Founded by strategist, educator, and entrepreneur Loralyn Mears, PhD, STEERus is the company behind the emerging field of Signal Integrity™. Dr. Mears is also the host of the ranked podcast, Small Business Stories.

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SOURCE STEERus INC