MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global engineering group SEGULA Technologies announces the appointment of Steeve Lavoie as President and CEO of SEGULA Technologies Canada. This appointment marks a key step in SEGULA Technologies' exceptional growth in North America and reflects its commitment to strengthening its position and expertise within Canadian industries.

In this role, he will be responsible for inspiring and leading all Canadian teams, based in Montreal and Toronto.

Steeve Lavoie takes over as new CEO of SEGULA Technologies Canada

A graduate of Polytechnique Montréal, Steeve Lavoie also holds an MBA from HEC Montréal. With over 25 years of experience in manufacturing management and international operations, Steeve Lavoie has held strategic management positions where he demonstrated leadership excellence in programme management, product development and strategic planning. Prior to joining SEGULA Technologies, Steeve Lavoie led all activities of Bell Textron Canada's Commercial Centre of Excellence, and also held positions of increasing responsibility at Bombardier Aerospace, including the key position of Vice-President, Industrialisation.

Operating in Canada since 2017, SEGULA Technologies has built a strong presence with over 100 employees across its engineering offices in Montréal and Toronto. The group collaborates with leading industries in rail, automotive, aerospace, energy, and naval sectors. In the electric mobility sector for example, SEGULA Technologies supports vehicle manufacturers in developing solutions such as battery integration and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Additionally, the company is exploring clean energy solutions, including hydrogen, through projects like the Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance's "Hyer" initiative, focused on next-generation electrolysers.

In 2025 SEGULA Technologies Canada will focus on developing its activities in sustainable mobility and renewable energies.

