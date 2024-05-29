STEEZY and Honda Join Forces to Highlight Inspirational Dance Community Through Dynamic Performances Infusing Car Culture

New STEEZY x Honda "Beat of the Street" video series debuts today as part of Honda's DreamLab platform

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, STEEZY, a leading online platform and mobile app that offers dance classes and tutorials for all skill levels, and automaker Honda have joined forces to inspire dancers at all levels by showcasing the vibrant world of dance. As part of the new collaboration, STEEZY and Honda today have debuted a new video series, titled "Beat of the Street," that celebrates dancers, movement, artistic expression and cultural vibrancy, while infusing car culture: STEEZY X Honda "Beat of the Street" Video Series

The new collaboration with STEEZY marks Honda's first foray into the dance community. "Beat of the Street" highlights Honda's commitment to providing a platform for artists and creators to pursue their dreams and embrace diverse cultural landscapes through the brand's DreamLab platform.

"Beat of the Street" STEEZY x Honda Video Series

The new Honda x STEEZY video series leverages content produced from the first-ever "Beat of the Street" event held in Los Angeles, hosted by STEEZY and Honda, and aims to reshape the perception of dance competitions among the dance community and new fans of dance.

The "Beat of the Street" video series features exclusive digital dance classes taught by up-and-coming choreographer, Josh Price, as well as special edition performance videos and a showcase featuring the celebrated dance teams: VMO, GRV, and S-Rank. The video series also highlights a trio of renowned choreographers performing in front of a live audience of dance teams, following the format popularized by STEEZY's YouTube series, "3 Choreographers, 1 Song (3C1S)." Each artist's captivating dance routine is set to one soundtrack, infusing choreography with their personal style, energy and creativity:

Melvin Timtim : Emmy-nominated for outstanding choreography on World of Dance, and has choreographed for notable K-pop groups including NCT 127 and JYP

: Emmy-nominated for outstanding choreography on World of Dance, and has choreographed for notable K-pop groups including NCT 127 and JYP Wren Crisologo : Choreographed for stars including Jay Park , IU, Juice WRLD and Keak Da Sneak

: Choreographed for stars including , IU, Juice WRLD and Keak Da Sneak Julian DeGuzman : Performed on major stages such as Saturday Night Live with Pharrell, The Ellen Show and World of Dance

"At STEEZY, our mission is to inspire the inner dancer in everyone," says Connor Lim, Co-Founder of STEEZY. "Our partnership with Honda enabled us to create unique, innovative experiences that uplift the community and accelerate its growth."

The immersive event space featured live dance workshops that highlighted three innovative Honda models: The all-new and all-electric Honda Prologue SUV , Civic Type R, and Honda S2000. The event drew inspiration from the Southern California grassroots movement of car culture while elevating dancers to the forefront and igniting creativity within the dynamic dance community.

"I am honored to be a part of the Beat of the Street event where I had the privilege of experiencing the union of visionaries and artists in the dance space," said Sara Choi, Host of Honda DreamLab and professional drift driver. "This collaboration not only signifies Honda's boundless creative ethos that extends far beyond the realm of automobiles, but also serves as a catalyst for empowering the younger generation to pursue their dreams."

The video series is available on STEEZY's mobile platform. Additionally, this content will be compiled into a playlist available on Honda Creative Studio's YouTube page, further extending the reach and impact of this collaboration.

About Honda DreamLab

Honda DreamLab, Honda's lifestyle content platform that showcases Honda's creative spirit beyond cars, continues to inspire and encourage the next generation to pursue their dreams. DreamLab is a space for creators, artists, and communities to share ideas and find joy in their passions and features unique talent across various art forms to uplift and celebrate determined artists and the commitment it takes to make it big.

Honda DreamLab content can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/@HondaCreativeStudio

About STEEZY:

STEEZY, the #1 dance app, is creating the leading platform for dance fans and athletes. It currently provides thousands of online classes from the world's best instructors. STEEZY has millions of registered users with a global community spanning over 100 countries.

The company specializes in beginner-level instruction, allowing dancers of all levels to learn a wide variety of styles from traditional studio techniques to street-style choreography. For more information and to experience the joy of dance, visit www.STEEZY.co .

About Honda:

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun, and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup, and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord hybrid, CR-V hybrid, Civic hybrid (arriving this June) and the all-electric Honda Prologue SUV.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2023, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with about two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook .

SOURCE STEEZY