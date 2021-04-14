STEEZY Studio Furthers Its Mission of Making Dance Learning Accessible with Launch of Ballet, Contemporary and Jazz Curriculums

"We see this launch as a moment in time to eliminate some incredibly long-standing barriers. Typically, receiving quality dance instruction of any style has been reserved for those with access to big cities and the necessary financial means. Many adults might also feel like they have missed the 'cutoff age' to begin their dance journey," said STEEZY Studio Director of Content, Jessie Ma. "Our virtual platform gives us an opportunity to break down the non-inclusive walls of styles like ballet. Everyone is welcome to take their first steps with STEEZY. We aim to create an accessible and intimidation-free space for people of all backgrounds, ages and experience levels to learn and practice dance."

STEEZY is the first to offer multi-class curriculums to the masses through its online platform with its "Intro To" ballet, contemporary and jazz programs - a teaching method previously taught only in expensive dance studios and academies, and usually catered to children. The longest of the three programs, "Intro To Ballet," is designed as a five-week course to be taken at the learner's own pace. The English National Ballet's Brittany Cavaco will teach 25 foundational classes that focus on key milestone completion, starting with positions and barre and building up to turns, jumps and variations.

The contemporary curriculum will consist of a 10-day program taught by Entity Contemporary Dance's Karen Chuang, who has toured with artists including Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and Lady Gaga, while the 7-day jazz curriculum will be led by Laura Ann Smyth of the Regina Klenjoski Dance Company. After completing the foundational courses, STEEZY users will be able to keep up with and strengthen their practice with newly released classes every week in each style, featuring category-leading instructors like Harper Watters of The Houston Ballet and Dominique Kelley, who collaborates with the likes of Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

"Dance is more than movement - it's an outlet for self-expression that's packed with mental and physical benefits. Practicing dance has always had niche relevance, but we're now seeing it go mainstream, partly due to the pandemic and platforms like TikTok," said STEEZY Studio Co-Founder & President, Connor Lim. "We have STEEZY members all over the world getting in on the dance action and joining the community. We're excited to welcome even more new dancers with the addition of these great styles."

STEEZY members will be able to awaken their inner dancer through the new programming and classes. In addition to ballet, jazz and contemporary, users will also be able to enjoy the platform's 1,000+ multi-style classes led by world-renowned choreographers who have worked alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Lizzo. Membership options start at $8.33 per month. For more information and to start your free one-week trial today, visit www.steezy.co.

About STEEZY Studio

STEEZY Studio is a dance technology company that makes it fun and easy to learn dance online. The company's 1,000+ online dance classes are available via iOS, Android, or any web browser. STEEZY Studio brings access to high-quality instruction and choreography to people across the world, with a global community spanning over 100 countries. The company specializes in beginner-level instruction, allowing dancers of all levels to learn a wide variety of styles from traditional studio techniques to street style choreography. For more information and to experience the joy of dance, visit www.steezy.co.

