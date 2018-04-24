Stefan Romedahl - New President Business Area Mines

Stefan has a Masters degree in Mine Engineering from Luleå University of Technology, and has extensive experience of the mining industry. He is currently Director of Division North at LKAB and his experience also includes working as the CEO of Zinkgruvan and Project Director at SKB (the Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Company). Stefan has also previously worked for Boliden in positions such as Mine Manager at Aitik and General Manager at Tara in Ireland.

"We're delighted to bring Stefan back on board at Boliden. His extensive experience and expertise when it comes to both the industry as a whole and Boliden's operations in particular will generate excellent preconditions for the ongoing development of the units in a way that improves our long-term competitiveness," says Mikael Staffas, Boliden's President & CEO-elect.

Business Area Mines comprises the full value chain from exploration, via production, to reclamation. The units that currently make up the Business Area are Aitik, the Boliden Area and Garpenberg in Sweden, Kevitsa and Kylylahti in Finland, and Tara in Ireland.

Pia Lindström will serve as acting President Business Area Mines between 1 June 2018 and until Stefan Romedahl takes up his position.

Boliden is a metals company with a commitment to sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,700 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. Its shares is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap.

