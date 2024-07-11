STEFANINI GROUP CELEBRATES AI APPRECIATION DAY WITH LAUNCH OF CENTER FOR AI EXCELLENCE, SHOWCASING POWER OF AI LIVE IN TIMES SQUARE

Pioneering new AI solutions, center focuses on research and development to benefit clients, partners, employees and community

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group , a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, with locations in 41 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia, announced today that it will celebrate AI Appreciation Day on July 16 by launching the Center of AI Excellence and showcasing its AI solutions live in Times Square.

The new initiative dedicated to AI solutions at Stefanini's North America/Asia Pacific (NA/APAC) headquarters in Southfield will allow the group to innovate and create best-in-class AI tools that will promote productivity internally and meet clients' needs across the company's global portfolio.

From July 15-21, Stefanini will also run a rotating series of 15-second videos made entirely from AI tools on the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square in New York City — displaying seven practical applications of its AI solutions on one of the largest stages in the world. Each video, part of Stefanini's "/imagine" campaign to demystify the use of AI, uses real client cases to demonstrate the transformative power of AI.

"Stefanini has been working with AI for more than a decade, and we wanted to celebrate the tremendous impact this technology has had on our team, clients and communities," said Marco Stefanini, founder and global CEO. "AI touches nearly every facet of our business, and we are proud to develop industry-leading solutions that are freeing up people for more creative work."

Stefanini's new Center for AI Excellence will serve as a space to brainstorm and educate Stefanini's partners, customers, employees and the community around AI. With the Southfield office already leading the way globally for the company's AI solutions, it was a natural fit for the new initiative.

"As AI tools have become ingrained in every part of our business, we've seen the need for a dedicated team for researching, testing and implementing AI solutions," said Fabio Caversan, vice president of digital business and innovation at Stefanini. "Our team will focus on cutting-edge AI research as a whole, not just generative AI, creating practical applications of services and solutions designed for every industry and allowing our clients to reap the rewards."

Stefanini, which has been working with AI for more than 13 years, invests heavily in AI as a force to augment human productivity, automate repetitive tasks and free up employees for more creative work.

Stefanini's Southfield office has 30 team members dedicated specifically to AI solutions, and 400 Stefanini employees are dedicated solely to developing AI solutions across the globe.

