STEFANINI GROUP RECOGNIZED IN GARTNER® PEER INSIGHTS™ VOICE OF THE CUSTOMER REPORT

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group , a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, with locations in 41 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia, was one of only eight companies recognized in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services Report.

Stefanini received the highest rating in the willingness to recommend category, with 92% of their peers saying they would be willing to recommend the technology group to a potential client. The company was also rated highly for its service capabilities (4.4/5), sales experience (4.3/5), transition experience (4.5/5) and execution experience (4.5/5) based on 25 responses as of February 2024.

"We are grateful for this recognition, which we believe is reflective of Stefanini's commitment to providing industry-leading solutions to our clients across the globe," said Marco Stefanini, founder and global CEO. "The hard work and dedication of our team has allowed us to provide the elevated level of service that our customers and industry peers know we will deliver."

The Voice of the Customer report synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

Only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology.

More information about the full Voice of the Customer methodology can be found here .

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, Peer Contributors, 23 April 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini Group, a multinational company with a broad portfolio of services, has spent decades reimagining the way tech service companies help customers transform their businesses through digital innovation. Created in 1987 and guided by a shared entrepreneurial spirit, Stefanini Group works collaboratively alongside local, regional and global clients to co-create specialized, industry-focused solutions enabled by the latest advancements in technology.

From artificial intelligence to automation, cloud enablement, hybrid infrastructure and beyond, Stefanini is a one-stop shop for digital solutions. With an ever-growing ecosystem of ventures, partners and capabilities, the company is constantly expanding its offerings, finding new and innovative technologies to serve as tools for clients to convert their ideas into business realities.

Stefanini is a $1B global company with 32,000 employees and a presence in more than 2,000 cities and 41 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia. The corporate global headquarters is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil with European headquarters in Brussels and the North American headquarters based in metropolitan Detroit.

