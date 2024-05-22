Steffes Announces New Central Heat Pump Water Heating System Product and Strategic Distribution Partners

DICKINSON, N.D., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steffes of Dickinson, North Dakota, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation, Origin by Steffes, an all-electric, large-volume, central heat pump domestic water heating system. This cutting-edge product is specifically tailored for multi-family building projects with decarbonization goals, marking a significant step towards sustainable living.

Origin by Steffes is an all-electric, large volume, central heat pump, domestic water heating system specifically designed for multi-family building projects with decarbonization design goals. Designed as a packaged system, Origin takes the complexity and cost out of projects’ domestic hot water system design and installation. Steffes brings 30+ years of experience in energy storage, HVAC, and system manufacturing to provide this advanced heat pump water heating technology in an integrated solution.

To support the distribution of this new product, Steffes has strategically forged partnerships with several manufacturer's representatives to serve customers in several West Coast markets. These alliances are a testament to our commitment to expanding our reach and serving our customers more effectively.

Delta Q, Inc. – Los Angeles, CA

Since 1975, Delta-Q, Inc. has represented some of the plumbing industry's most highly respected brands in the Southern California and Las Vegas wholesale markets, with connections in the wholesale, commercial, and home builder channels.

Osborne Company, Inc. – San Fransisco, CA

Osborne Company, Inc. has been one of the premier manufacturer's representatives in the plumbing, HVAC, industrial, aftermarket, and OEM markets since 1973. The agency's team is strategically located throughout Northern California, Northern Nevada, and Hawaii to service wholesale distributors, contractors, engineers, builders, architects, code officials, and principals.

Hurley Engineering – Seattle, WA

In 1936, Hurley Engineering began as a boiler service company for the South Puget Sound community, allowing the company to hone its experience in hospitals, schools, mills, and universities. Today, it represents well-known HVAC and mechanical manufacturers in the Washington and Oregon markets.

"These strategic alliances with Delta-Q, Osborne, and Hurley not only grant them the rights to distribute and resell residential Origin by Steffes in several crucial markets but also provide Steffes with a unique opportunity to expand its reach along the West Coast," said Todd Mayer, Steffes Co-President. "Leveraging their extensive network of commercial developers, architects, and engineers, Steffes aims to strengthen its presence and deliver its innovative solutions to a wider audience."

With the launch of Origin by Steffes, owners, and developers of multi-family housing projects will be able to install a cleaner form of water heating while benefiting from the cost savings and convenience of a packaged, plug-and-play system.

For additional information, please contact Steffes Marketing Manager Kaylee Lapp at 701.690.3503 or [email protected]. For more information about Origin by Steffes, visit www.originbysteffes.com.

About Steffes:

Founded in 1972, Steffes manufactures energy storage and off-peak heating products for energy management and demand response programs. Steffes' innovative product development and manufacturing of electric thermal storage and load management control technologies align with North America's adoption of sustainable electricity distribution and storage to meet decarbonization goals.

