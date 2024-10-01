Steffes Unveils Origin System at ASPE Convention & Expo 2024

DICKINSON, N.D., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steffes is proud to announce the official launch of its latest product innovation, Origin by Steffes, at the ASPE Convention & Expo in Columbus, Ohio, on October 21 and 22, 2024. This innovative solution is the culmination of over four years of collaboration with the Advanced Water Heating Initiative, a successful field trial, and extensive customer feedback, making it a breakthrough in water heating technology.

Origin by Steffes is the first all-electric, large-volume, central heat pump domestic water heating system specifically designed to meet the hot water decarbonization goals of multi-family, campus, hospitality and other complexes and buildings using large volumes of hot water. This groundbreaking solution marks a major advancement in sustainable building technology, contributing to reduced emissions and delivering superior performance.

During the ASPE Expo, Steffes will showcase the 500-gallon Origin system, providing attendees the opportunity to explore the unit up close and learn about its advanced capabilities firsthand.

Our product management team will be at the show to discuss how Origin:

Reduces the complexity of applying hot water heat pumps for domestic water systems.

Provides storage to ensure the building doesn't run out of hot water, often reducing the need for heat pump redundancy.

Supports right-sizing systems with the proper balance between hot water generation capacity and hot water storage capacity.

Reduces an installing contractor's risk with repeatable, packaged products that deliver "plug-and-play" functionality on the jobsite.

Provides users with a straightforward and uncomplicated user interface that enables monitoring of the system and assessment of its operational state.

"We are excited to introduce Origin to the market, a reflection of our decades of experience in energy storage, HVAC, and system manufacturing," said Todd Mayer, Steffes Co-President. "By offering a fully integrated and packaged system, Origin simplifies the design and installation of domestic hot water systems, helping our customers achieve their goals for efficiency, sustainability, and cost. In addition, to be named 2024 Plumbing Product of the Year – Gold Winner by Consulting-Specifying Engineer is a recognition of the innovation and importance of Origin in the race to Net Zero."

Visit the Steffes booth (#139) at the 2024 ASPE Convention & Expo to explore the Origin system. Our team will offer an interactive tour, showcasing its advanced features and providing insight into how this innovative solution delivers unparalleled convenience and efficiency. Don't miss this opportunity to discover how Origin can elevate your next project!

For more information about Origin by Steffes, please visit www.originbysteffes.com.

Contact:

Kaylee Lapp, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

701-456-7409

About Steffes:

Steffes is a lean-operating original equipment manufacturer headquartered in Dickinson, North Dakota. Over the last decade, Steffes has expanded its reach across North America, strengthening our commitment to innovation and problem-solving within diverse industries, including HVAC, electric thermal storage, contract manufacturing, and the energy industry. We specialize in product development and manufacturing, with expertise in steel fabrication, electrical services, and advanced technological solutions.

Building on over 70 years of experience, our culture of innovation and creativity drives us to develop systems that evolve with our customers' needs. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and energy-efficient solutions that help our partners meet the demands of today's dynamic marketplace.

