Stefon Diggs and the Diggs Deep Foundation: Making a Difference in the DC Area

ASHBURN, Va., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs is making a name for himself on the field while actively making a positive impact off the field through his philanthropic efforts with the Diggs Deep Foundation. The Diggs Deep Foundation was established through Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, with a vision to provide immediate and ongoing emotional support and financial assistance to children and their families in the DC area.

The Diggs Deep Foundation is a fiscally sponsored program of Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable. Stefon Diggs and the Diggs Deep Foundation work to create life-changing experiences that alleviate stress and help families cope with their suffering. Previous events include a holiday turkey giveaway and the recently held All Star Charity Basketball Game.
At the heart of the Diggs Deep Foundation is its mission to raise community awareness about the vital role that loving, healthy, and well-cared-for mothers play in their children's lives. The foundation aims to achieve this goal by creating life-changing experiences that alleviate stress and help families cope with their suffering.

Recently, the Diggs Deep Foundation organized an exceptional event that showcased the power of unity, community, and compassion. The All-Star Charity Basketball game, held at Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington, DC, drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 600 attendees. Participants included event co-hosts Trevon Diggs and Quinn Cook, as well as John Wall, P.J. Tucker, Damar Hamlin, Leonard Fournette, and more. The event was an entertaining sports spectacle and an opportunity for the foundation to give back to the community.

During the All-Star Charity Basketball game, the Diggs Deep Foundation presented a $30,000 grant to The Tender Foundation, an organization dedicated to building a safety net for single mothers, empowering them to resist poverty and focus on what truly matters—their children. This contribution will make a tangible difference in the lives of these families, providing them with essential support and resources.

Building on this momentum, Stefon Diggs and the Diggs Deep Foundation are excited to announce the upcoming 2nd Annual Diggs Day Youth Football Camp. Taking place on June 17th, the Diggs Deep Camp is an incredible opportunity for children in the DC area to engage in a day of fun, learning, and personal growth.

You can contribute to the foundation by visiting the Diggs Deep Foundation donation page to support Stefon's impactful work.

