Stegmann Releases 100% Vegan Shoes + New Supportive Sandals for Spring 2023

ASHLAND, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stegmann has proven that shoes can be cute, insanely comfortable, sustainable, and vegan with the release of two new all-vegan shoe designs. The brand also debuted two new sleek sandal styles in its spring 2023 collection.

"We've always prioritized sustainability in our sourcing and production," says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs. "It all starts with the foundation of a cork sole in 95% of our shoe designs. The material is not only great for your feet, but it's a completely sustainable resource."

The Layna Wedge Sandal is the brand's first wedge design. The sandal features a low slope wedge and cozy heel cup, which makes the sandal super stable to stand and walk in.

The material for Stegmann's newest ultra-breathable basket weave cork shoe designs is sourced in much the same way as the cork soles in the brand's clog, boot, and shoe designs. All the cork used in Stegmann products is sourced from Portugal where it is sustainably grown and harvested from the bark of the cork oak. The trees are not damaged during harvest, which is important because the cork oak forests in southern Portugal are home to numerous plant and animal species. The forests are also critical for both the local and global ecosystems.

The full Stegmann spring collection launch, now available, includes these four women's spring shoes:

"Women want comfort without sacrificing style and it's harder to come by than you think," says Jacobs. "We want to fill that gap and empower women with our growing sandal collection."

All of Stegmann's spring shoes feature a cushioned soft suede footbed with arch support and anatomical contouring. The sustainable cork and latex midsoles absorb shock to relieve or prevent foot and joint pain commonly associated with flat, unsupportive sandal designs.

The Layna Wedge Sandal is the brand's first wedge design. The sandal features a low slope wedge and cozy heel cup, which makes the sandal super stable to stand and walk in. The cushioned suede footbed has padded arch support that provides the comfort and support customers expect from Stegmann. The Layna Wedge is available in black, tan, and violet vegetable-tanned leather colorways.

The Mia Slide is inspired by Stegmann's 'Maria' Mule and features a gorgeous vegetable-tanned leather wrap that gives it a polished and sophisticated look. An elastic gusset adds more flexible comfort to the sandal. The new slide comes in three versatile colors.

Stegmann's spring styles are expected to begin shipping by March 20, just in time for Spring Break around much of the country. Last year, Stegmann sold out of many sandal sizes during its first presale week.

More about Stegmann: Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt comfort footwear since 1888. Famous for its iconic styling, seamless wool upper and contoured comfort sole, this timeless heritage brand is experiencing a resurgence in the US with fresh styles and finishes to bring sophisticated comfort to new admirers and loyal fans. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com.

Media Contact: Megan Wilson | 540-894-6245 | [email protected]

