Stegmann's First Sandal is Here - Meet the Louisa Slingback

ASHLAND, Va., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisa von Trapp was known for her mischievous tricks and desire to live life to the fullest. We like to think she'd thrive in the Louisa Slingback Sandal , named in her honor. This shoe from Stegmann Clogs is the very first sandal designed by the 120-year-old footwear brand, which began in Austria, where it also sources many of its materials.

The shoe features signature Stegmann comfort elements including an anatomically contoured cork footbed, padded arch support, a generous toe box, and elastic upper additions for 360-degree comfort. The shoe's supportive shape offers relief and comfort not often found in a summer sandal for people who suffer from foot and back pain, including plantar fasciitis.

"We know our customers love the comfort of our clogs and continuously want more options to wear for any occasion," says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs. "We packed every comfort feature we could into this chic little shoe. We really thought of everything!"

The Louisa Slingback comes in three wearable colors for the initial launch of the shoe design: Tan, Violet, and Black. They're ready to style with anything in your closet, from dresses to jeans. Just in time for warmer weather, the Louisa Slingback is now available for preorder. The first shoes will ship May 11.

The sandal design was inspired by the feminine construction and aesthetic of the Liesl Skimmer . Stegmann released this dress shoe design last year. It swiftly sold out during its first release and continues to be in high demand. Stegmann recommends women order their normal dress shoe size as the sandal runs true to size.

About Stegmann

Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt and leather footwear since 1888. Famous for their iconic styling, seamless wool uppers, and contoured comfort soles, the brand also emphasizes sustainability and quality throughout its production. Stegmann continues to reimagine the everyday shoe by releasing fresh shapes and sophisticated styles for new admirers and loyal fans alike.

For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com .

