Stein & Fox Attorneys Receive 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch Recognition for Personal Injury Law

MORROW, Ga., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stein & Fox Accident Attorneys is pleased to announce the firm's attorneys who were recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®, the leading peer-review-based directory of legal practitioners, as 2021 Best Lawyers: "Ones to Watch":

Melody M. Fox, Managing Partner, received a 2021 Best lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for Personal Injury Law.

Chris J. Fox, Attorney, received a 2021 Best Lawyers: One to Watch recognition for Personal Injury Law.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch awards are recognitions given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. "Ones to Watch" recipients typically have been in practice for 5-9 years.

About Best Lawyers®

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received over 13 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Visit www.bestlawyers.com for more information.

About Stein & Fox Accident Attorneys

The experienced attorneys at Stein & Fox Accident Attorneys have over 50 years of combined experience representing personal injury victims in Atlanta, GA who have been injured as a result of an auto / truck / motorcycle accident, slip and fall, dog bite, wrongful death, brain injury and more. Visit steinfox.com for more information.

SOURCE Stein & Fox