Stein Mart Launches Mad Mobile's Concierge Solution

"Concierge enabled us to upgrade our legacy point-of-sale systems to meet the needs of today's shopper. We selected Mad Mobile because of the strong results Concierge has produced for other major retailers and their proven ability to extend legacy POS systems to mobile devices," said Sharon Hart, Chief Information Officer. "By renovating our POS, instead of replacing it, we saved significant costs and minimized operational risk."

Stein Mart associates are thrilled to offer customers an endless aisle of products and the convenience of mobile point-of-sale. As one associate shared, "Line busting was a tremendous help during our 12-hour sale!" Since the launch of Concierge, Stein Mart has seen higher average order values for transactions processed using Concierge and a significant increase in enrollment for their private label credit card.

"We've enjoyed working with the Stein Mart team to empower their store associates with mobile," said Mad Mobile CEO Bruce Bennett. "Stein Mart joins our fast-growing list of top retailers who have deployed the award-winning Concierge solution and are seeing great results."

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day both in stores and online. The Company currently operates 283 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.steinmart.com.

About Mad Mobile

Mad Mobile is Apple's go-to-market partner for MPOS, Self-Checkout, and Cloud POS for major retail. The Concierge solution modernizes legacy point-of-sale and other key systems to launch mobile-first experiences for store associates and customers including MPOS, Self-Checkout, Assisted Selling, Clienteling, and Fulfillment. Clients include Ralph Lauren, Meijer, Talbots, Brooks Brothers, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Burlington, The North Face, Timberland, Vans, Sysco. Offices in Tampa (HQ), NYC, Buenos Aires, London. For more information, visit www.MadMobile.com or follow @MadMobile on Twitter.

