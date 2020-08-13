Stein Mart to close 279 locations through Going Out of Business Sales
After Stein Mart's Chapter 11 filing, Gordon Brothers, Hilco Merchant Resources, Tiger Capital Group, B. Riley Financial's Great American Group and SB360 Capital Partners have been assigned to manage the going out of business sale process.
Aug 13, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart filed for Chapter 11 reorganization and authorized going out of business sales by a joint venture comprising Gordon Brothers, Hilco Merchant Resources, Tiger Capital Group, B. Riley Financial's Great American Group and SB360 Capital Partners. The sale process is underway at all 279 Stein Mart locations across the U.S.
Founded in 1908, Stein Mart offers up-to-the-minute brand name fashion for men and women, unique home décor and gifts, and the season's trendiest accessories at up to 60% off department store prices, every day.
Stein Mart customers can now take advantage of savings of up to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices storewide. Stein Mart's extensive inventory includes the latest fashions and styles for the whole family, essentials for the kitchen and bath, home décor, and more. A wide range of dorm room necessities and back-to-learning basics can also be found at greatly reduced prices. These significant discounts are valid throughout the stores and include customers' favorite brands across all departments.
"New merchandise arriving in stores, as well as customers' favorite familiar brands, are deeply discounted and will sell out quickly at these low prices," a spokesperson for the joint venture stated. "We are encouraging shoppers to take advantage of Stein Mart's abundant assortment of merchandise at substantial price reductions before it's too late."
Stein Mart gift cards and loyalty rewards will be accepted for a limited time. Store fixtures, furniture and equipment will also be sold at discounted prices as part of the going out of business sale.
A full list of closing locations is attached. They can also be found on the Stein Mart Store Locator page.
About Stein Mart: Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty omni off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day. The company operates 279 stores across 30 states.
About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.
About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC: Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), and an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.
About Tiger Capital Group: Tiger Capital Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Toronto. To learn more about Tiger, please visit www.tigergroup.com.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc.: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. B. Riley's Great American Group, LLC subsidiary is a leading provider of asset disposition, auction, advisory and valuation services which efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional service firms in maximizing the value of their assets. For more information about B. Riley and its affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com.
About SB360 Capital Partners LLC: SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.
|
Stein Mart - 279 Closing Stores
|
Store Name
|
Address
|
City
|
State
|
Zip
|
Stein Mart
|
1627 Opelika Road
|
Auburn
|
AL
|
36830
|
Stein Mart
|
5275 Highway 280 South, Suite 119
|
Birmingham
|
AL
|
35242
|
Stein Mart
|
975 Airport Road
|
Huntsville
|
AL
|
35802
|
Stein Mart
|
6275 University Drive, NW, Suite 17
|
Huntsville
|
AL
|
35806
|
Stein Mart
|
3960 Airport Road
|
Mobile
|
AL
|
36608
|
Stein Mart
|
7860 Vaughn Road
|
Montgomery
|
AL
|
36116
|
Stein Mart
|
2600 McFarland Blvd. East, Suite S
|
Tuscaloosa
|
AL
|
35405
|
Stein Mart
|
664 Montgomery Highway
|
Vestavia Hills
|
AL
|
35216
|
Stein Mart
|
6823 Cantrell Rd.
|
Little Rock
|
AR
|
72207
|
Stein Mart
|
2727 Lakewood Village Drive
|
North Little Rock
|
AR
|
72116
|
Stein Mart
|
210 S. Promenade Blvd.
|
Rogers
|
AR
|
72758
|
Stein Mart
|
2835 S. Alma School Road
|
Chandler
|
AZ
|
85286
|
Stein Mart
|
891 N. Val Vista Drive, Suite 102
|
Gilbert
|
AZ
|
85234
|
Stein Mart
|
5960 W. Bell Road
|
Glendale
|
AZ
|
85308
|
Stein Mart
|
4555 E. Cactus Road
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85032
|
Stein Mart
|
16227 North Scottsdale Road
|
Scottsdale
|
AZ
|
85254
|
Stein Mart
|
8662 East Shea Blvd.
|
Scottsdale
|
AZ
|
85260
|
Stein Mart
|
13712 West Bell Road
|
Surprise
|
AZ
|
85374
|
Stein Mart
|
1800 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Ste 140
|
Tempe
|
AZ
|
85281
|
Stein Mart
|
5555 East Broadway Blvd.
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85711
|
Stein Mart
|
4881 North Stone Avenue
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85704
|
Stein Mart
|
8140 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road
|
Anaheim
|
CA
|
92808
|
Stein Mart
|
3415 Via Montebello
|
Carlsbad
|
CA
|
92009
|
Stein Mart
|
1085 Herndon Avenue
|
Clovis
|
CA
|
93612
|
Stein Mart
|
20600 Homestead Road
|
Cupertino
|
CA
|
95014
|
Stein Mart
|
7707 Laguna Boulevard, Ste 100
|
Elk Grove
|
CA
|
95758
|
Stein Mart
|
2725 East Bidwell Street
|
Folsom
|
CA
|
95630
|
Stein Mart
|
3070 West Shaw Avenue
|
Fresno
|
CA
|
93711
|
Stein Mart
|
1936 North Placentia Avenue
|
Fullerton
|
CA
|
92831
|
Stein Mart
|
10801 Zelzah Avenue
|
Granada Hills
|
CA
|
91344
|
Stein Mart
|
19041 Beach Boulevard
|
Huntington Beach
|
CA
|
92648
|
Stein Mart
|
13742 Jamboree Road
|
Irvine
|
CA
|
92602
|
Stein Mart
|
78945 Highway 111
|
La Quinta
|
CA
|
92253
|
Stein Mart
|
25282 Marquerite Parkway
|
Mission Viejo
|
CA
|
92692
|
Stein Mart
|
1555 South Palm Canyon Drive, Suite F
|
Palm Springs
|
CA
|
92264
|
Stein Mart
|
13644 Poway Road
|
Poway
|
CA
|
92064
|
Stein Mart
|
10930 Foothill Boulevard
|
Rancho Cucamonga
|
CA
|
91730
|
Stein Mart
|
42420 Bob Hope Drive
|
Rancho Mirage
|
CA
|
92270
|
Stein Mart
|
335 East Alessandro Boulevard
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
92508
|
Stein Mart
|
5116 Commons Drive
|
Rocklin
|
CA
|
95677
|
Stein Mart
|
550 Camino De Estrella, Unit B
|
San Clemente
|
CA
|
92672
|
Stein Mart
|
826 W. Arrow Hwy
|
San Dimas
|
CA
|
91773
|
Stein Mart
|
24955 Pico Canyon Road
|
Stevenson Ranch
|
CA
|
91381
|
Stein Mart
|
31781 Temecula Parkway
|
Temecula
|
CA
|
92592
|
Stein Mart
|
3665 Pacific Coast Hwy
|
Torrance
|
CA
|
90505
|
Stein Mart
|
2810 Ygnacio Valley Road
|
Walnut Creek
|
CA
|
94598
|
Stein Mart
|
6514 S. Parker Road
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
80016
|
Stein Mart
|
8181 South Quebec Street
|
Centennial
|
CO
|
80112
|
Stein Mart
|
5326 N. Nevada Avenue
|
Colorado Springs
|
CO
|
80918
|
Stein Mart
|
14200 Lincoln Street
|
Thornton
|
CO
|
80023
|
Stein Mart
|
4221 Concord Pike
|
Wilmington
|
DE
|
19803
|
Stein Mart
|
995 State Road 434 N., Suite 100
|
Altamonte Springs
|
FL
|
32714
|
Stein Mart
|
19915 Biscayne Blvd.
|
Aventura
|
FL
|
33180
|
Stein Mart
|
9831 Glades Rd.
|
Boca Raton
|
FL
|
33434
|
Stein Mart
|
25191 Chamber of Commerce Drive
|
Bonita Springs
|
FL
|
34135
|
Stein Mart
|
334 North Congress Avenue
|
Boynton Beach
|
FL
|
33426
|
Stein Mart
|
1455 Semoran Boulevard, Suite 251
|
Casselberry
|
FL
|
32707
|
Stein Mart
|
2522 North McMullen Booth Road
|
Clearwater
|
FL
|
33761
|
Stein Mart
|
5800 S. Flamingo Road
|
Cooper City
|
FL
|
33330
|
Stein Mart
|
910 N. University Drive
|
Coral Springs
|
FL
|
33071
|
Stein Mart
|
2500 West International Speedway Boulevard
|
Daytona Beach
|
FL
|
32114
|
Stein Mart
|
1855 S. Federal Highway, Suite 506
|
Delray Beach
|
FL
|
33483
|
Stein Mart
|
4437 Commons Drive East
|
Destin
|
FL
|
32541
|
Stein Mart
|
13300 S. Cleveland Ave. Ste. 30
|
Fort Myers
|
FL
|
33907
|
Stein Mart
|
3818 South 3rd Street
|
Jacksonville Beach
|
FL
|
32250
|
Stein Mart
|
1648 University Blvd. West
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
32217
|
Stein Mart
|
10915 Baymeadows Road, #26
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
32256
|
Stein Mart
|
13475 Atlantic Boulevard
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
32225
|
Stein Mart
|
11111-80 San Jose Blvd.
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
32223
|
Stein Mart
|
4399 Roosevelt Blvd.
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
32210
|
Stein Mart
|
456 North US HWY 27/441
|
Lady Lake
|
FL
|
32159
|
Stein Mart
|
3615 South Florida Ave.
|
Lakeland
|
FL
|
33803
|
Stein Mart
|
4100 North Wickam Road, Suite #132
|
Melbourne
|
FL
|
32935
|
Stein Mart
|
13100 Tamiami Trail E., Unit 104
|
Naples
|
FL
|
34114
|
Stein Mart
|
8811 North Tamiami Trail
|
Naples
|
FL
|
34108
|
Stein Mart
|
11700 U.S. Highway 1
|
North Palm Beach
|
FL
|
33408
|
Stein Mart
|
2530 East Colonial Drive
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
32803
|
Stein Mart
|
7506 Dr. Phillips Boulevard
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
32819
|
Stein Mart
|
33591 U.S. 19 N.
|
Palm Harbor
|
FL
|
34684
|
Stein Mart
|
1660 Airport Blvd.
|
Pensacola
|
FL
|
32504
|
Stein Mart
|
8319 West Sunrise Boulevard
|
Plantation
|
FL
|
33322
|
Stein Mart
|
1115 South Federal Highway
|
Pompano Beach
|
FL
|
33062
|
Stein Mart
|
1733 NW St. Lucie West Blvd.
|
Port St. Lucie
|
FL
|
34986
|
Stein Mart
|
1301 WP Ball Blvd
|
Sanford
|
FL
|
32771
|
Stein Mart
|
119 North Cattlemen Road
|
Sarasota
|
FL
|
34243
|
Stein Mart
|
6535 South Tamiami Trail
|
Sarasota
|
FL
|
34231
|
Stein Mart
|
7967 113th Street
|
Seminole
|
FL
|
33772
|
Stein Mart
|
218 37th Avenue North
|
St. Petersburg
|
FL
|
33704
|
Stein Mart
|
2508 S.E. Federal Highway
|
Stuart
|
FL
|
34994
|
Stein Mart
|
1400-31 Village Square Blvd.
|
Tallahassee
|
FL
|
32312
|
Stein Mart
|
13210 North Dale Mabry Hwy.
|
Tampa
|
FL
|
33618
|
Stein Mart
|
3916 Britton Plaza
|
Tampa
|
FL
|
33611
|
Stein Mart
|
3456 Lithia-Pinecrest Road
|
Valrico
|
FL
|
33596
|
Stein Mart
|
1560 U.S. 41 Bypass
|
Venice
|
FL
|
34293
|
Stein Mart
|
1225 U.S. Highway 1, Suite 2
|
Vero Beach
|
FL
|
32960
|
Stein Mart
|
6290 North Point Pkwy
|
Alpharetta
|
GA
|
30022
|
Stein Mart
|
196 Alps Road, Suite 34
|
Athens
|
GA
|
30606
|
Stein Mart
|
2834 Washington Rd.
|
Augusta
|
GA
|
30909
|
Stein Mart
|
3944 Peachtree Road, NE
|
Brookhaven
|
GA
|
30319
|
Stein Mart
|
1627 Bradley Park Dr., Suite 1
|
Columbus
|
GA
|
31904
|
Stein Mart
|
4357 Forsyth Road, Suite 120
|
Macon
|
GA
|
31210
|
Stein Mart
|
3805 Dallas Hwy, Suite 440
|
Marietta
|
GA
|
30064
|
Stein Mart
|
1309 Johnson Ferry Rd.
|
Marietta
|
GA
|
30068
|
Stein Mart
|
50 Barrett Parkway, Suite 100
|
Marietta
|
GA
|
30066
|
Stein Mart
|
180 Peachtree East Shopping Cntr.
|
Peachtree City
|
GA
|
30269
|
Stein Mart
|
7804 Abercorn Street #55
|
Savannah
|
GA
|
31406
|
Stein Mart
|
1670 Scenic Highway North
|
Snellville
|
GA
|
30078
|
Stein Mart
|
3630 Peachtree Parkway
|
Suwanee
|
GA
|
30024
|
Stein Mart
|
215 S Randall Road
|
Algonquin
|
IL
|
60102
|
Stein Mart
|
94 S Waukegan Road
|
Deerfield
|
IL
|
60015
|
Stein Mart
|
204 Orland Park Place
|
Orland Park
|
IL
|
60462
|
Stein Mart
|
3619 East Main Street
|
St. Charles
|
IL
|
60174
|
Stein Mart
|
191 Rice Lake Square
|
Wheaton
|
IL
|
60189
|
Stein Mart
|
820 Plainfield Road
|
Willowbrook
|
IL
|
60527
|
Stein Mart
|
2520 East 146th Street
|
Carmel
|
IN
|
46033
|
Stein Mart
|
880 South Green River Road
|
Evansville
|
IN
|
47715
|
Stein Mart
|
6325 West Jefferson Blvd.
|
Ft. Wayne
|
IN
|
46804
|
Stein Mart
|
1011 North State Road 135
|
Greenwood
|
IN
|
46142
|
Stein Mart
|
1488 W. 86th Street
|
Indianapolis
|
IN
|
46260
|
Stein Mart
|
13920 Hoard Drive
|
Noblesville
|
IN
|
46060
|
Stein Mart
|
43 Meadows Shopping Center
|
Terre Haute
|
IN
|
47803
|
Stein Mart
|
9656 Quivira Road
|
Lenexa
|
KS
|
66215
|
Stein Mart
|
6403 W. 135th Street, Suite E4
|
Overland Park
|
KS
|
66223
|
Stein Mart
|
2762 N Greenwich Court
|
Wichita
|
KS
|
67226
|
Stein Mart
|
1555 New Circle Rd., N.E.
|
Lexington
|
KY
|
40509
|
Stein Mart
|
5055 Shelbyville Rd.
|
Louisville
|
KY
|
40207
|
Stein Mart
|
9618 Airline Hwy.
|
Baton Rouge
|
LA
|
70815
|
Stein Mart
|
393 West Esplanade Avenue
|
Kenner
|
LA
|
70065
|
Stein Mart
|
5700 Johnston Street
|
Lafayette
|
LA
|
70503
|
Stein Mart
|
3450 Highway 190, Suite 2
|
Mandeville
|
LA
|
70471
|
Stein Mart
|
2840 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
|
Metairie
|
LA
|
70002
|
Stein Mart
|
4700 Millhaven Road Suite 1252
|
Monroe
|
LA
|
71203
|
Stein Mart
|
4801 Line Ave.
|
Shreveport
|
LA
|
71106
|
Stein Mart
|
215 N. Maple Road
|
Ann Arbor
|
MI
|
48103
|
Stein Mart
|
581 Romence Road
|
Portage
|
MI
|
49024
|
Stein Mart
|
1122 S. Rochester Road
|
Rochester Hills
|
MI
|
48307
|
Stein Mart
|
7290 Orchard Lake Road
|
West Bloomfield
|
MI
|
48322
|
Stein Mart
|
9610 Manchester Road
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
63119
|
Stein Mart
|
10990 Sunset Hills Plaza
|
Sunset Hills
|
MO
|
63127
|
Stein Mart
|
1214 Town & Country Crossing Drive
|
Town and Country
|
MO
|
63017
|
Stein Mart
|
2650 Beach Boulevard, Suite 36
|
Biloxi
|
MS
|
39531
|
Stein Mart
|
150 Promenade Boulevard
|
Flowood
|
MS
|
39232
|
Stein Mart
|
1656 Hwy. 1 South
|
Greenville
|
MS
|
38701
|
Stein Mart
|
1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Bldg. G
|
Hattiesburg
|
MS
|
39402
|
Stein Mart
|
5250 I-55 North
|
Jackson
|
MS
|
39211
|
Stein Mart
|
175 Grandview Boulevard, Suite 200
|
Madison
|
MS
|
39110
|
Stein Mart
|
848 Merrimon Ave.
|
Asheville
|
NC
|
28804
|
Stein Mart
|
1060 Parkside Main Street
|
Cary
|
NC
|
27519
|
Stein Mart
|
240 Crossroads Blvd.
|
Cary
|
NC
|
27518
|
Stein Mart
|
1800 E. Franklin Street, Suite 13
|
Chapel Hill
|
NC
|
27514
|
Stein Mart
|
5341 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, #200
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
28277
|
Stein Mart
|
6130 Bayfield Road
|
Concord
|
NC
|
28027
|
Stein Mart
|
20601 Torrence Chapel Road
|
Cornelius
|
NC
|
28031
|
Stein Mart
|
2800 Raeford Road
|
Fayetteville
|
NC
|
28303
|
Stein Mart
|
3729 Battleground Ave.
|
Greensboro
|
NC
|
27410
|
Stein Mart
|
115 Red Banks Road
|
Greenville
|
NC
|
27858
|
Stein Mart
|
233 Greenville Highway
|
Hendersonville
|
NC
|
28792
|
Stein Mart
|
2990 North Center Street
|
Hickory
|
NC
|
28601
|
Stein Mart
|
1589 Skeet Club Road, Suite 105
|
High Point
|
NC
|
27265
|
Stein Mart
|
1813 Matthews Township Pkwy.
|
Matthews
|
NC
|
28105
|
Stein Mart
|
10416 Centrum Pkwy.
|
Pineville
|
NC
|
28134
|
Stein Mart
|
7444 Creedmoor Rd.
|
Raleigh
|
NC
|
27613
|
Stein Mart
|
4500 Falls of the Neuse, Suite 110
|
Raleigh
|
NC
|
27609
|
Stein Mart
|
10570 US Hwy 15/501
|
Southern Pines
|
NC
|
28387
|
Stein Mart
|
3501 Oleander Drive, Building 1
|
Wilmington
|
NC
|
28403
|
Stein Mart
|
400 S. Stratford Rd.
|
Winston-Salem
|
NC
|
27103
|
Stein Mart
|
1600 Kings Highway North, Suite 20
|
Cherry Hill
|
NJ
|
08034
|
Stein Mart
|
2145 Highway 35
|
Holmdel
|
NJ
|
07733
|
Stein Mart
|
1100 Highway 35
|
Ocean
|
NJ
|
07712
|
Stein Mart
|
1511 Route 22 West
|
Watchung
|
NJ
|
07069
|
Stein Mart
|
9500 Montgomery Blvd. NE, Suite A
|
Albuquerque
|
NM
|
87111
|
Stein Mart
|
500 North Stephanie Street
|
Henderson
|
NV
|
89014
|
Stein Mart
|
2060 North Rainbow Blvd.
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89108
|
Stein Mart
|
10000 West Sahara Ave., Suite 160
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89117
|
Stein Mart
|
5069 South McCarran Blvd.
|
Reno
|
NV
|
89502
|
Stein Mart
|
210 East Jericho Turnpike
|
Commack
|
NY
|
11725
|
Stein Mart
|
3349 Monroe Avenue, Space 42
|
Rochester
|
NY
|
14618
|
Stein Mart
|
7992 Transit Road
|
Williamsville
|
NY
|
14221
|
Stein Mart
|
7705 Marketplace Drive
|
Aurora
|
OH
|
44202
|
Stein Mart
|
23949 Chagrin Boulevard
|
Beachwood
|
OH
|
44122
|
Stein Mart
|
3975 Everhard Road NW
|
Canton
|
OH
|
44709
|
Stein Mart
|
700 Eastgate South Drive, Suite 490
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
45245
|
Stein Mart
|
2692 Madison Rd.
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
45208
|
Stein Mart
|
11315 Montgomery Rd.
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
45249
|
Stein Mart
|
4870 Morse Road
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
43230
|
Stein Mart
|
3628 W. Dublin-Granville Road
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
43235
|
Stein Mart
|
100 East Stroop Road
|
Kettering
|
OH
|
45429
|
Stein Mart
|
3315 West Central Avenue, Suite A3-10
|
Toledo
|
OH
|
43606
|
Stein Mart
|
25001 Center Ridge Road
|
Westlake
|
OH
|
44145
|
Stein Mart
|
308 South Bryant Avenue
|
Edmond
|
OK
|
73034
|
Stein Mart
|
4916 N. May Ave.
|
Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
73112
|
Stein Mart
|
7827 East 91st Street
|
Tulsa
|
OK
|
74133
|
Stein Mart
|
5112 S. Harvard Ave.
|
Tulsa
|
OK
|
74135
|
Stein Mart
|
3300 Lehigh Street
|
Allentown
|
PA
|
18103
|
Stein Mart
|
60 Quarry Road
|
Downingtown
|
PA
|
19335
|
Stein Mart
|
913 Old York Road
|
Jenkintown
|
PA
|
19046
|
Stein Mart
|
125 W. Dekalb Pike, Suite 140
|
King of Prussia
|
PA
|
19406
|
Stein Mart
|
5600 Carlisle Pike, Suite 500
|
Mechanicsburg
|
PA
|
17050
|
Stein Mart
|
8050 McKnight Road, Suite 1-B
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
15237
|
Stein Mart
|
71 Towne Drive
|
Bluffton
|
SC
|
29910
|
Stein Mart
|
975 Savannah Hwy.
|
Charleston
|
SC
|
29407
|
Stein Mart
|
4840 Forest Drive
|
Columbia
|
SC
|
29206
|
Stein Mart
|
1945 West Palmetto Street, Suite 390
|
Florence
|
SC
|
29501
|
Stein Mart
|
101 Verdae Blvd.
|
Greenville
|
SC
|
29607
|
Stein Mart
|
430 William Hilton Pkwy., Suite 101
|
Hilton Head Island
|
SC
|
29926
|
Stein Mart
|
934 North Lake Drive
|
Lexington
|
SC
|
29072
|
Stein Mart
|
600 Long Point Road
|
Mt. Pleasant
|
SC
|
29464
|
Stein Mart
|
1393 South Commons Drive
|
Myrtle Beach
|
SC
|
29588
|
Stein Mart
|
7621 North Kings Highway
|
Myrtle Beach
|
SC
|
29572
|
Stein Mart
|
1925 East Main Street, Suite B
|
Spartanburg
|
SC
|
29307
|
Stein Mart
|
300 Franklin Road, Suite 150A
|
Brentwood
|
TN
|
37027
|
Stein Mart
|
2020 Gunbarrel Road, Suite 174
|
Chattanooga
|
TN
|
37421
|
Stein Mart
|
3655 Houston Levee Road
|
Collierville
|
TN
|
38017
|
Stein Mart
|
1635 Germantown Parkway
|
Cordova
|
TN
|
38016
|
Stein Mart
|
11437 Kingston Pike
|
Farragut
|
TN
|
37934
|
Stein Mart
|
545 Cool Springs Blvd. #100
|
Franklin
|
TN
|
37067
|
Stein Mart
|
1018 Andrews Run
|
Hendersonville
|
TN
|
37075
|
Stein Mart
|
175 Stonebrook Place
|
Jackson
|
TN
|
38305
|
Stein Mart
|
3211 People Street, Bldg. H
|
Johnson City
|
TN
|
37604
|
Stein Mart
|
276 Morell Road
|
Knoxville
|
TN
|
37919
|
Stein Mart
|
827 S. White Station Rd.
|
Memphis
|
TN
|
38117
|
Stein Mart
|
552 North Thompson Lane
|
Murfreesboro
|
TN
|
37129
|
Stein Mart
|
92 White Bridge Rd.
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
37205
|
Stein Mart
|
3315 Bell Street
|
Amarillo
|
TX
|
79106
|
Stein Mart
|
200 Lincoln Square
|
Arlington
|
TX
|
76011
|
Stein Mart
|
5906 South Cooper Street
|
Arlington
|
TX
|
76017
|
Stein Mart
|
14028 North US Highway 183, Building B
|
Austin
|
TX
|
78717
|
Stein Mart
|
3201 Bee Caves Rd. Suite #140
|
Austin
|
TX
|
78746
|
Stein Mart
|
4436 North Dowlen Road
|
Beaumont
|
TX
|
77706
|
Stein Mart
|
2408-B Texas Avenue South
|
College Station
|
TX
|
77840
|
Stein Mart
|
5425 S. Padre Island Drive, Ste 136
|
Corpus Christi
|
TX
|
78411
|
Stein Mart
|
14902 Preston Rd.
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75254
|
Stein Mart
|
6465 East Mockingbird Lane Ste 322
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75214
|
Stein Mart
|
7410 Remcon Cir Ste D
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
79912
|
Stein Mart
|
6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 500
|
Flower Mound
|
TX
|
75028
|
Stein Mart
|
6385 Camp Bowie Blvd.
|
Fort Worth
|
TX
|
76116
|
Stein Mart
|
5026 South Hulen Street
|
Fort Worth
|
TX
|
76132
|
Stein Mart
|
3333 Preston Road, Suite 1500
|
Frisco
|
TX
|
75034
|
Stein Mart
|
21155 Tomball Parkway
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77070
|
Stein Mart
|
290 Meyerland Plaza
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77096
|
Stein Mart
|
2640 Fondren Rd.
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77063
|
Stein Mart
|
5319-A F.M. 1960 West
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77069
|
Stein Mart
|
664B Grapevine Highway
|
Hurst
|
TX
|
76054
|
Stein Mart
|
7640 N. MacArthur Blvd.
|
Irving
|
TX
|
75063
|
Stein Mart
|
6565 S. Fry Road
|
Katy
|
TX
|
77494
|
Stein Mart
|
1747 Fry Road
|
Katy
|
TX
|
77449
|
Stein Mart
|
1610 Keller Parkway
|
Keller
|
TX
|
76248
|
Stein Mart
|
1153 Kingwood Drive
|
Kingwood
|
TX
|
77339
|
Stein Mart
|
4601 San Dario Street
|
Laredo
|
TX
|
78041
|
Stein Mart
|
7020 Quaker Ave.
|
Lubbock
|
TX
|
79424
|
Stein Mart
|
800 E. Expressway 83, Suite 200
|
McAllen
|
TX
|
78503
|
Stein Mart
|
3550 W University Drive, Suite 300
|
McKinney
|
TX
|
75071
|
Stein Mart
|
4706 North Midkiff Road, No. 1
|
Midland
|
TX
|
79705
|
Stein Mart
|
1701 Preston,Suite A
|
Plano
|
TX
|
75093
|
Stein Mart
|
2855 Ridge Road
|
Rockwall
|
TX
|
75032
|
Stein Mart
|
3021 South IH 35
|
Round Rock
|
TX
|
78664
|
Stein Mart
|
18134 San Pedro
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78232
|
Stein Mart
|
999 East Basse Rd.
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78209
|
Stein Mart
|
12651 Vance Jackson Road, #125
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78230
|
Stein Mart
|
4522 Fredericksburg Rd.
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78201
|
Stein Mart
|
19075 Interstate Highway 45 South
|
Shenandoah
|
TX
|
77385
|
Stein Mart
|
12656 Fountain Lake Circle
|
Stafford
|
TX
|
77477
|
Stein Mart
|
2125 S. Broadway
|
Tyler
|
TX
|
75701
|
Stein Mart
|
19801 Gulf Freeway
|
Webster
|
TX
|
77598
|
Stein Mart
|
1400 Foothill Drive, #130
|
Salt Lake City
|
UT
|
84108
|
Stein Mart
|
750 Twentyninth Place Court
|
Charlottesville
|
VA
|
22901
|
Stein Mart
|
1228 Greenbrier Pkwy.
|
Chesapeake
|
VA
|
23320
|
Stein Mart
|
5095 Wellington Road
|
Gainesville
|
VA
|
20155
|
Stein Mart
|
1021 Edwards Ferry Road, NE
|
Leesburg
|
VA
|
20176
|
Stein Mart
|
4740 Commonwealth Ctr. Pkwy.
|
Midlothian
|
VA
|
23112
|
Stein Mart
|
12080 Jefferson Ave, Bldg 700, Ste 700
|
Newport News
|
VA
|
23606
|
Stein Mart
|
9746 Midlothian Turnpike
|
Richmond
|
VA
|
23235
|
Stein Mart
|
7801 W. Broad Street Rd.
|
Richmond
|
VA
|
23294
|
Stein Mart
|
3544 Pump Road
|
Richmond
|
VA
|
23233
|
Stein Mart
|
4230 Electric Road
|
Roanoke
|
VA
|
24018
|
Stein Mart
|
4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
|
Virginia Beach
|
VA
|
23462
|
Stein Mart
|
1624 Laskin Road, Suite 748
|
Virginia Beach
|
VA
|
23451
|
Stein Mart
|
5225 Settlers Market Blvd., Suite 180
|
Williamsburg
|
VA
|
23188
|
Stein Mart
|
16950 West Bluemound Road
|
Brookfield
|
WI
|
53005
MEDIA CONTACT:
Gary C. Epstein
EVP – Chief Marketing Officer
Hilco Global
[email protected]
847-418-2712
SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC