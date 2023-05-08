Steinbach Volkskunst Celebrates Upcoming UK Coronation Via Handcrafted Homage to King Charles III: The Royal Nutcracker

MARIENBERG, Germany, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the upcoming coronation in the UK, Steinbach Volkskunst GmbH has designed a unique nutcracker dedicated to the new King Charles. The King Charles III nutcracker is a tribute to the new King of Great Britain and has been specially designed for the upcoming coronation.

The nutcracker is handcrafted in Marienberg, in the Erzgebirge region, and depicts the crowned King Charles in his royal attire. The figure is 20 inch tall and features a replica of the famous English Edward crown on its head.

CEO Rico Paul is holding the new King Charles - Coronation Edition. King Charles is ready for his packaging.

The King Charles nutcracker is limited to 300 pieces. The first copies are already being sold to selected customers of Steinbach Volkskunst before the official coronation.

"We are very proud to present this special nutcracker," says Rico Paul, the company's CEO. "The King Charles nutcracker is not only a tribute to the new King of Great Britain, but also a very high-quality product that has been crafted with great attention to detail. We hope that it will bring joy to people."

The King Charles nutcracker is now available online in the company's shop www.steinbach-shop.com and will also be sold in selected stores in the USA.

About the Company

Steinbach Volkskunst Gmbh is a renowned German company that specializes in handmade wooden products, especially nutcrackers and other decorative items. The company was founded in 1947 in the city of Marienberg and has a long history of producing high-quality products that are popular with collectors and enthusiasts around the world.

Steinbach Volkskunst GmbH is proud of its traditional manufacturing methods, in which skilled craftsmen use only the best materials to craft each piece by hand. The company's nutcrackers in particular are in high demand due to their intricate designs, attention to detail, and durability.

Today, Steinbach Volkskunst GmbH is a family business and continues to produce its handmade wooden products in the German Erzgebirge region. The company's products are sold both domestically and internationally, and its nutcrackers in particular have become a popular Christmas tradition in many households around the world.

About Nutcrackers

Nutcrackers found their way into people´s living rooms in Germany more than 100 years ago. The sight should cheer up the owners during hard times and spend happy moments. The legend says that a nutcracker represents power and strength and serves like a trusty watch dog guarding your family from evil spirits and danger. A fierce protector, the nutcracker bares its teeth to the evil spirits and serves as the traditional messenger of good luck and goodwill. This tradition was carried to America by German emigrants. Steinbach has been producing handmade nutcrackers in Germany for decades, especially for the American market, to create golden hours and make people happy.

