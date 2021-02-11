Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging and SR Construction Break Ground on New Facility

"Today we broke ground on our 10 th SDMI location," said Dr. David Steinberg, CEO of SDMI. "We are excited to bring an additional advanced state-of-the-art imaging center to the rapidly growing Southwest part of Las Vegas. SR Construction has done a fabulous job constructing both our Galleria and North Las Vegas imaging centers and we look forward to working with them again."

Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging is 100% locally owned and operated and has delivered exceptional care to patients since opening its first office in 1988. Since then, the healthcare group has grown immensely, celebrating the opening of its ninth facility in 2020. Once complete, the new facility will provide much-needed diagnostic services to the surrounding community.

"It is privilege to have been selected to lead the design-build effort on this project," said Jeff Northrup, senior vice president at SR Construction. "We are excited for today's groundbreaking ceremony as it marks the official transition from the design phase into the construction phase of this project. SR is truly honored to be working with the entire Steinberg team on their tenth facility, an incredible milestone."

The project will consist of a 10,000 sq. ft., ground-up, wood-framed, single-story structure that will house top of the line equipment. Modalities will include: MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), CT (computed tomography), 3D mammography (tomosynthesis), Ultrasound, Dexascan, and X-Ray. The estimated completion date for the facility is September 2021. Additional project partners include: IN2IT Architecture, Wright Engineers and Helix Electric.

To learn more about the Steinberg Medical Imaging Group, please visit sdmi-lv.com. To learn more about SR Construction, please visit srbuilt-usa.com.

SOURCE Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging

Related Links

www.sdmi-lv.com

