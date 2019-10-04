Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Breaks Ground on 9th Location in North Las Vegas

The expansion of SDMI will help fill a gap in access for patients and marks the first SDMI in the City of North Las Vegas. The project concept began 2.5 years ago when "we recognized how North Las Vegas was growing, we wanted to be where growth was but also in a location that is equidistant between two major arterials, 95 & I15," said Dr. David Steinberg, CEO. "Today, the Craig Road corridor is now one of the most vibrant corridors in North Las Vegas."

SDMI is 100% locally owned and operated and has been committed to the growth and development of Southern Nevada for over 31 years. This addition will not only add a convenient location, but provide local jobs and expand the ability to accommodate patients sooner. You can watch the construction progress on social media by following @SDMILV on Facebook and Instagram. SDMI's ninth facility is located at 1650 W Craig Rd and is scheduled to open Summer of 2020.

Ground Breaking Video - https://youtu.be/KZUUXwTNnG8

SOURCE Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging