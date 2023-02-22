Steinberg Diagnostics Celebrates 35 Years Serving Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1988 Dr. Leon Steinberg, Dr. David Steinberg, and Dr. Mark Winkler watched as the construction of the very first Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI) building was finalized. As SDMI remembers the life of Dr. Leon Steinberg, they look back at what has grown from his dreams. SDMI may have opened its doors 35 years ago, but Dr. Leon saw the potential of a dedicated outpatient radiology practice long before that. "My father often reminded us that it takes hard work and dedication, but he knew what SDMI could become and gave us the vision to build on," says Dr. David Steinberg.

Left to Right: Dr.'s Mark Winkler, David Steinberg and Leon Steinberg breaking ground at Steinberg Diagnostic first location on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.

On February 28, 2023, Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI) will celebrate its thirty-fifth anniversary as one of the most successful outpatient radiology providers in the Las Vegas Valley healthcare system. A company-wide staff celebration will occur from 12 pm to 1 pm on February 22. SDMI will be closed during this time so employees can enjoy a hosted party. Regular business hours will resume at 1 pm. Patients with appointments on February 28 will receive a party favor.

Upon the 35th anniversary of SDMI, the future looks bright as they expand their community reach with a new location in Summerlin, opening in April. Soon having 11 locations across southern Nevada makes SDMI more convenient and accessible than ever. They invite you to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates and announcements.

SDMI's mission to invest in the community is most evident by offering cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment procedures and providing an exceptional patient experience. They aim to serve patients' radiology needs with dignity, compassion, and attentive care. Always greeting patients with a smile and striving to make their visits as stress-free and comfortable as possible. SDMI prides itself on providing highly qualified and medical professionals. Further, SDMI offers outpatient radiology services focusing on timely and accurate results utilizing state-of-the-art technology for modalities which include MRI, PET/CT, 3D Mammography, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound, Dexa Scan, Interventional Radiology, Fluoroscopy, and X-Ray.

Steinberg's facilities provide the most advanced imaging technology available in a community-based setting. All facilities offer modern and comfortable waiting rooms with free Wi-Fi and convenient free parking.

SDMI has no plans of slowing down in the years to come. You can continue to expect the same exceptional standards of patient care, top-notch equipment, and community involvement.

