Steinger, Greene & Feiner Announces Winner of 2019 Hispanic Heritage Scholarship

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Steinger, Greene & Feiner announced today that Maryland resident Sabrina Rubis has been awarded its annual Hispanic Heritage Law Student Scholarship for 2019.

Sabrina currently attends the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and is expected to graduate in 2022. Upon graduation, Sabrina hopes to work with a non-profit organization or a public interest group that champions women's equality and justice.

Sabrina Rubis from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

She hopes to provide a heightened level of legal counsel to women and underrepresented groups affected by gender disparity or gender-based violence. Specifically, she wishes to become a representative for women fleeing gender-based persecution or who are victims of human trafficking.

She also obtained an internship with the Office of the State Attorney's Special Victim Unit, where she worked on cases of human trafficking and sexual violence against women and children.

"Our scholarship was specifically created with students like Sabrina in mind," says Michael Steinger, founding partner of Steinger, Greene & Feiner. "We believe her passion for justice and equality is inspirational, and we are proud to support her as she pursues her law degree."

The Steinger, Greene & Feiner Hispanic Heritage Law Student Scholarship is awarded to students of Hispanic descent who are pursuing a law degree. You can learn more about it on the firm's website.

About Steinger, Greene & Feiner

In 1997, Steinger, Greene & Feiner was founded with the mission to serve and protect the rights of individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others, and bring justice to real people. Today, Steinger, Greene & Feiner, P.A. has grown to more than 40 attorneys across five offices, from the Treasure Coast to Miami. Learn more about the law firm at www.injurylawyers.com.

