Steinger, Greene & Feiner Announces Winner of Fall 2019 Child Advocacy Scholarship

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Steinger, Greene & Feiner has announced California resident Gabriella Sergi as the winner of its the semi-annual Law Scholarship for Child Advocates.

Gabriella is attending the University of California Hastings College of the Law and is expected to graduate in 2022. She plans to become a Public Defender to serve those impacted by mass incarceration.

Gabriella Sergi of the University of California Hastings College of the Law

Currently, Gabriella works with the Prison Law Office (PLO), where she corresponds with and visits prisoners. She also monitors the conditions of confinement in California prisons and jails to ensure they are compliant with court orders regarding medical care, developmental disability accommodations, ADA accommodations, and mental health care. Additionally, she leads a case for hearing-impaired class members' rights, due in part to her knowledge of ASL and deaf culture.

"We are incredibly proud to present Gabriella with this scholarship," says Michael Steinger, founding partner of Steinger, Greene & Feiner. "We are also excited to see the impact she has on her community while she is in law school and after she earns her law degree."

The Steinger, Greene & Feiner Law Scholarship for Child Advocates is awarded to future lawyers who are passionate about raising awareness about child abuse and helping its victims. You can learn more about the scholarship on the law firm's website.

About Steinger, Greene & Feiner

In 1997, Steinger, Greene & Feiner was founded with the mission to serve and protect the rights of individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others, and bring justice to real people. Today, Steinger, Greene & Feiner, P.A. has grown to more than 40 attorneys across 5 offices, from the Treasure Coast to Miami. Learn more about the law firm at www.injurylawyers.com.

