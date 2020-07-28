Steinger, Greene & Feiner Says Clients Should Love Their Attorney Through Thick and Thin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of any legal action, a special bond between a lawyer and client develops. Some call it attorney-client privilege. Steinger, Greene & Feiner call it advocacy. Every attorney is an ally, a confidant, and an advocate. That idea has become Steinger Greene & Feiner's mantra. Every client should leave their offices with one last thought on their eased minds: I love my attorney.

Steinger, Greene & Feiner

"For over 20 years, we've grown our firm to eight locations in two states and we've achieved that success because we put our clients first. It's a simple idea, but some firms seem to forget that every client should be treated like they are your only client," said Michael Steinger.

For the past two decades, the attorneys at Steinger, Greene & Feiner have practiced that belief to collect over $1 billion in damages for clients injured by the neglect of others. The firm is well-known all over Florida on billboards, radio, and television asking, "How Much Can Steinger, Greene & Feiner Get You?" And the firm's goal has not changed: Ensure that every Steinger, Greene & Feiner client receives the best results and the money they deserve for damages and ensure that their legal journey is as easy as possible.

Now, Steinger, Greene & Feiner is not only asking how much they can get for their clients, but the firm wants to ensure that every client leaves their office saying "I Love My Attorney."

"Now more than ever, we are focused on ensuring that every client is made whole again," said Steinger.

As we enter the uncertainty of the 2020s, the future for Steinger, Greene & Feiner is focused on making sure that every client has an advocate to guide them through the legal process. They will continue to fight for clients and ensure they receive the maximum compensation that they deserve.

About Steinger, Greene & Feiner:

SINCE 1997, Steinger, Greene & Feiner has been serving and defending the rights of victims who have been injured due to the negligence of others. The firm's legal team with more than 40 attorneys is committed to representing and fighting for injury victims' best interests, giving each client insight into the law and their rights. Steinger, Greene & Feiner specializes in all personal injuries, such as auto accidents, motorcycle accidents and truck accidents, workers' compensation, slip and fall, and wrongful death. Learn more about the law firm at www.injurylawyers.com. Also, visit the firm's newest location in Nashville.

