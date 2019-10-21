STELARA® (ustekinumab) Data Demonstrate Long-Term Efficacy and Safety Results in Adults with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis in Phase 3 Extension Trial

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced new two-year data from the long-term extension of the Phase 3 UNIFI study. The data demonstrated that the majority of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who achieved symptomatic remission1 with STELARA® (ustekinumab) were able to sustain remission through week 92. These data are being presented today as a late-breaking data presentation (LB01) at the 27th United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) congress.

These data include 399 participants who were in clinical response eight weeks after receiving a single intravenous (IV) induction dose of STELARA and who were then randomized to receive STELARA subcutaneous (SC) 90mg injections every 12 weeks (q12w), STELARA SC 90mg injections every 8 weeks (q8w), or placebo, and who entered the long-term extension. Results presented showed that the majority of patients who achieved symptomatic remission1 with STELARA were able to sustain symptomatic remission through week 92.

The percentage of patients receiving STELARA SC q12w who were in symptomatic remission between weeks 44 to 92 ranged between 81 to 90 percent, and those receiving STELARA SC q8w ranged between 83 and 91 percent.

Among patients who had achieved clinical remission at maintenance baseline, 69 percent of patients receiving STELARA q8w and 80 percent of patients receiving STELARA q12w maintained symptomatic remission at both weeks 44 and 92.

Additional analyses demonstrated that approximately two-thirds of patients receiving STELARA q8w and q12w achieved corticosteroid-free symptomatic remission at week 92.2

"Ulcerative colitis is a life-long and debilitating inflammatory bowel disease, interrupting the daily lives of millions of people around the world who may still be searching for an effective treatment option," said lead study investigator Bruce E. Sands, M.D., Icahn School of Medicine, Mt. Sinai, New York, who will be delivering the oral presentation3. "It's encouraging to see data from long-term extension trials that can offer symptom relief and remission over time to those struggling with UC."

Through two years, the proportions of patients with adverse events (AEs), serious AEs, and serious infections in the STELARA groups were generally comparable to the placebo group. No new safety signals were observed.

"The Phase 3 UNIFI two-year data underscore our commitment to advancing research and development in inflammatory bowel diseases," said Jan Wehkamp, M.D., Vice President, Gastroenterology Disease Area Leader, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "We are proud to present these results for the first time at UEGW because we recognize the significant unmet needs that continue to persist in treating the life-altering symptoms of moderately to severely active UC."

Janssen is presenting a total of 17 abstracts at this year's UEGW congress of which seven are oral presentations, including further data from the UNIFI UC clinical trials program.

STELARA is currently approved for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in the U.S. and European Union.

About the UNIFI Trial

UNIFI is a Phase 3 protocol designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of STELARA induction and maintenance dosing for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults who demonstrated an inadequate response to or were unable to tolerate conventional (i.e., corticosteroids, immunomodulators) or biologic (i.e., one or more TNF blockers or vedolizumab) therapies. Both the induction and maintenance studies are randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multi-center studies.

The induction study was of at least 8 weeks duration for each participant. Participants achieving clinical response in the induction study were eligible for the maintenance study. The maintenance study was 44 weeks duration. The primary endpoint of the induction study is clinical remission at week 8, and the primary endpoint for the maintenance study is clinical remission at week 44 among responders to a single IV STELARA infusion. A long-term extension of UNIFI is ongoing and is following eligible participants for an additional three years upon completion of the maintenance study.

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is a chronic, progressive inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes ulcerations and inflammation in the large intestine (colon and rectum).4,5 UC affects approximately 910,000 adults in the U.S. and men are approximately 1.5 times more likely than women to be diagnosed.6 The disease is more common among Caucasian people, although it can affect people of any racial or ethnic group. Diagnosis tends to peak between the ages of 15 and 35, although the disease itself can occur at any age.7 Symptoms of ulcerative colitis can vary but may include looser and more urgent bowel movements, bloody stool, crampy abdominal pain, loss of appetite and fatigue. There is currently no cure for ulcerative colitis.8

About STELARA® (ustekinumab)

STELARA® (ustekinumab), a human IL-12 and IL-23 antagonist, is approved in the United States for the treatment of: 1) adults and children 12 years and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy; 2) adult patients (18 years or older) with active psoriatic arthritis, used alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX); 3) adult patients (18 years and older) with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease; 4) adult patients (18 years and older) with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson maintain exclusive worldwide marketing rights to STELARA®.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension.



Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal. Janssen Research & Development, LLC is one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding development and potential availability in the US of STELARA® (ustekinumab). The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Research & Development, LLC, and any of the other Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

