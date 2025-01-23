Stelia Appoints David Hughes as VP Engineering

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelia, the AI acceleration platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Hughes as VP of Engineering. David brings a wealth of experience in developing and scaling high-traffic, low-latency and big-data platforms and software engineering with a focus on network and storage appliances - reinforcing Stelia's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and simplicity in AI integration.

David Hughes, Stelia VP Engineering

In this role, David will oversee Stelia's platform strategy, drive the development of market enabling AI-native networking technologies, and continue to scale the engineering team to support the company's mission of enabling businesses to simply and efficiently integrate AI's limitless potential. With a proven track record of deploying hyperscaler tier networks, highly-available platforms and infrastructure, David will be instrumental in advancing Stelia's vision to optimise data mobility, connect diverse AI resources, and simplify distributed AI operations.

This leadership appointment comes at a crucial time, as AI infrastructure faces significant challenges. Network constraints often cause bottlenecks, leading to underutilization of expensive GPU resources. With Nvidia's flagship H100 chip priced at $25,000 each and 8 chips per server chassis, efficient utilization is critical.

Furthermore, AI applications demand enormous amounts of data, with global data center storage capacity projected to grow from 10.1 zettabytes in 2023 to 21 ZB in 2027. Analysts predict that by 2025, most network application traffic will involve AI content, with nearly 75% of network traffic incorporating AI by 2030. Addressing these industry shifts requires engineering leadership that understands the evolving demands of AI acceleration.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the team," said Tobias Hooton, CEO, Stelia. "His expertise as a technologist spanning multiple domains, coupled with a deep involvement and commitment to open source technology and communities, will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of AI innovation and empower enterprises to drive transformative change."

Prior to joining Stelia, David served as CTO at Genesis Cloud, where he led Engineering & Technology, Product Development and Infrastructure Operations. More importantly David managed the transition from being a consumer/enthusiast centric GPU Cloud Service Provider to an Accelerated Compute Platform for enterprise. He also brings experience in Cloud Computing, Big Data, HPC, Web Hosting and lots more across a range of markets. Recently David was part of the unicorn startup Adjust GmbH.

"I'm excited to join Stelia at such a pivotal time," said Hughes. "The opportunity to expand and lead a world-class engineering team and drive AI acceleration aligns perfectly with my passion for being at the coalface of the industry and solving problems that unlock massive opportunity for the wider industry. More importantly the opportunity to leave a lasting mark on computing, similar to Scott McNealy's "change computing forever" mentality. I look forward to working with the talented team at Stelia to build and scale AI solutions that make a lasting impact."

This appointment underscores Stelia's ongoing investment in top-tier leadership to support its expansion and innovation in AI acceleration and enterprise AI adoption. Industry research highlights the significance of this collaboration, with 81% of companies planning to increase AI spending in the next year, yet only 18% fully leveraging AI's transformational power. The opportunity to bridge this gap is immense and will play a pivotal role in ensuring Stelia remains at the forefront of AI-driven business transformation.

