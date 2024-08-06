Stelia Launches DawnLink™, Bridging Classic Internet with AI Infrastructure

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelia, a leading builder of foundational AI infrastructure, today announced the launch of DawnLink™, a pioneering digital bridge designed to seamlessly integrate classic Internet architecture with next-generation AI-driven networks.

DawnLink represents a radical leap forward in Internet infrastructure, specifically changing how data is moved, processed and consumed in the era of GPU-accelerated AI computing.

This innovative service enables organizations to unlock the ultra-high-capacity world of AI-driven accelerated computing without abandoning current systems.

"The availability of DawnLink marks the rise of a new Internet suitable for the next 30 years," said Dan Scarbrough, CCO of Stelia. "As data volumes continue to grow exponentially, particularly in AI applications, there's an urgent need for radical solutions that can handle these entirely new demands while bridging the gap back to classic Internet infrastructure."

DawnLink offers several key features, including:

Seamless bridge between classic Internet and the high-density AI based internet

New protocol support, essential for AI and emerging tech workloads

Advanced security, visibility and control measures to protect sensitive AI data and models

Code native consumption and direct product integration

Freedom to connect to Stelia's global network of IP cores without capacity limits and under one single flat monthly license cost

David Hughes, VP of Engineering at Genesis Cloud commented: "DawnLink is an innovative and transparent solution in an area where there is usually little to none. High-availability, high-resiliency, low-latency and unlimited capacity alongside a smart, flat rate licence model in combination with code-driven scaling in real-time are all key features of DawnLink." Hughes added: "The native integration with NVIDIA technologies e.g. BlueField and partners e.g. VAST Data will enable us to continue innovating and delivering the highest quality product *and* service to our customers for years to come."

The introduction of DawnLink positions Stelia as foundational to the AI infrastructure revolution and other emerging technologies, providing a critical link between current technology investments and future capabilities.

