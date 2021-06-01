Stelios A. Koutsoumbelis, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelios A. Koutsoumbelis, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgeon and Spinal Specialist for his outstanding professional achievements and credentials within the medical field.

Stelios A. Koutsoumbelis, MD

Having led an impressive medical career for 11 years, Dr. Koutsoumbelis is a fellowship-trained and board-certified orthopedic spinal surgeon specializing in the management of all spinal and scoliosis disorders. Currently, he is Partner at The Central Orthopedic Group for the past six years. He sees patients at multiple locations, including Rockville Centre and Massapequa.

As the largest privately held orthopedic practice on Long Island, The Central Orthopedic Group and its highly trained staff are committed to your orthopedic health and progress. Dr. Koutsoumbelis performs a full spectrum of surgical procedures that range from minimally invasive to complex spinal reconstruction. Alongside his role at The Central Orthopedic Group, he serves as the acting Chief of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Mount Sinai - South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, NY. He is frequently called upon to perform spinal procedures for patients with EDS as the Orthopedic Spinal Surgeon for the New York Chiari Neurosurgical Institute. Patients travel worldwide seeking this treatment.

Among his academic achievements, Dr. Koutsoumbelis received his Bachelor of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology from Tulane University. His medical career began after obtaining his M.D. from the University of Akron School of Medicine, followed by completing an Orthopedic Surgical Residency at Northwell Health.



Then he completed a Fellowship in Spinal Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery and additional training in Spinal Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City.



A Diplomat of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Koutsoumbelis continues to remain abreast of the latest advancements in orthopedics. He maintains active memberships with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery (AAOS), North American Spine Society (NASS), the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), and the International Society for the Advancement of Spinal Surgery (ISASS). He is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Northwell Hospital, CHS, and NYU, in order to best serve his patients.



Dr. Koutsoumbelis has written several peer-reviewed journal articles, published in Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery and Nature about stem cells in cartilage regeneration, lateral and posterior inner body devices, and postoperative risk factors for infections. He has authored chapters in Spine Surgery: Tricks of the Trade on topics like nucleus pulpous replacement techniques and subaxial transarticular screw fixations. He also gives talks at community hospitals to share his knowledge of spinal infections, cervical radiculopathy, and other medical topics.

Dr. Koutsoumbelis dedicates this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of his mother, Jacqueline Koutsoumbelis, Ph.D.

To learn more, please visit https://centralorthopedicgroup.com/doctors/koutsoumbelis-md/.

