Stelios A. Koutsoumbelis, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelios A. Koutsoumbelis, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Orthopedic Surgeon for his outstanding professional achievements and in acknowledgment of his work with The Central Orthopedic Group.

Having led an impressive medical career for 11 years, Dr. Koutsoumbelis is a Fellowship-trained and Board-Certified Orthopedic Spinal Surgeon specializing in managing all spinal and scoliosis disorders. He has been a Partner at The Central Orthopedic Group for the past six years.

Stelios A. Koutsoumbelis

As the largest privately held orthopedic practice on Long Island, The Central Orthopedic Group and its highly trained staff are committed to each patient's orthopedic health and progress. Dr. Koutsoumbelis performs a full spectrum of surgical procedures that range from minimally invasive to complex spinal reconstruction. Alongside his role at The Central Orthopedic Group, he serves as the Chief of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Mount Sinai - South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, NY. He is frequently called upon to perform spinal procedures for patients with EDS as the Orthopedic Spinal Surgeon for the New York Chiari Neurosurgical Institute. Patients travel worldwide seeking this treatment.

Among his academic achievements, Dr. Koutsoumbelis received his Bachelor of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology from Tulane University. He earned his Medical Degree from the University of Akron School of Medicine, followed by completing an Orthopedic Surgical Residency at Northwell Health. Then he completed a Fellowship in Spinal Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery and additional training in Spinal Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Care (MSKCC) in New York City.

A Diplomat of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Koutsoumbelis remains abreast of the latest advancements in orthopedics. He maintains active memberships with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery (AAOS), North American Spine Society (NASS), the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), and the International Society for the Advancement of Spinal Surgery (ISASS). He is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Northwell Health, St. Francis, and NYU Winthrop.

Dr. Koutsoumbelis is an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic & Spinal Surgery at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Koutsoumbelis has written several peer-reviewed journal articles published in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery and Nature. He teaches on a national level to Spine Fellows and Residents.

Dr. Koutsoumbelis dedicates this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of his mother, Jacqueline Koutsoumbelis, Ph.D.

To learn more, please visit https://centralorthopedicgroup.com/doctors/koutsoumbelis-md/.

