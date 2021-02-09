Stella & Chewy's And Soccer Star Alex Morgan Dedicate This Valentine's Day To Love Of Pets With New Campaign

According to a new survey commissioned by Stella & Chewy's , pets are expected to play a big part in Valentine's Day in 2021. In fact, 64 percent of pet parents are interested in giving their pet a gift this year, doubled from previous years, as approximately 32 percent of pet parents had reported giving their pet a Valentine's Day gift in the past . Additionally, of the pet parents interested in giving their fur baby a Valentine's Day gift this year, 84 percent agree that seeing their pet's enjoyment and excitement would make their holiday feel extra special and 63 percent say it is important that their pet feel extra loved on Feb. 14.

Stella & Chewy's believes pets should be celebrated each and every day, but the brand wanted to do something special for Valentine's Day after finding that more than half of the pet parents surveyed (55 percent) expressed interest in giving their dog a pet equivalent of their favorite Valentine's Day treat.

With that in mind, and to encourage dog parents to celebrate their love for their pet this Valentine's Day, Stella & Chewy's and Alex Morgan have teamed up to give away limited-edition "Conversation Barks*" on Instagram. The heart-stamped, oven baked dog biscuits, which are made with the world's finest and safest ingredients, will have dogs barking "I ruff you!" Furthermore, the holiday treats come packaged in a festive Valentine's Day-themed box, which is sure to put a smile on pet parents' faces.

"My dogs Kona and Blue are such an important part of my life. I love being able to make them feel extra special on days like Valentine's Day by treating them to little gifts," said Alex Morgan. "They love Stella & Chewy's treats, including Conversation Barks, and seeing them happy brings me so much joy."

To have a chance to win one of the free packages of Conversation Barks the brand is giving away, dog parents can follow Stella & Chewy's on Instagram (@stellaandchewys) and enter the giveaway beginning February 8.

Additionally, all pet parents have a chance to receive a customized valentine of their dog or cat by following @stellaandchewys on Instagram and posting a photo of their pet using #LoveFromStella now through February 12.

"At Stella & Chewy's, we understand how much love a pet can bring to an individual or family," said Marie Moody, Founder of Stella & Chewy's. "As pet adoptions continue to rise, and with 80% of pet parents likely to stay in for Valentine's Day this year, we are seeing that pets are now becoming a larger part of Valentine's Day celebrations. We hope our new Conversation Barks and custom valentines help inspire pet parents to do something special for their fur babies this year!"

Survey Methodology

The online poll was conducted Jan. 19 – 21, 2021 to 1,074 U.S. adults. The margin of error is +/- three percentage points (at a 95 percent confidence level).

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wis., Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews and broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

*Not available for sale in-stores or online

